Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!

A sequin dipped and muscle ripped, heart racing and sexually arousing, cheeky and sexy interactive drag circus cabaret show.

Mar. 29, 2023  

After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!

Headlined by Australia's premier live singing drag queen, KARA ZMATIQ - as seen on Australia's Got Talent - this interactive erotic drag circus cabaret, brings the best of Australian circus, dance and drag for one-night-only, not to be missed, dinner and show at WildFire Lounge Sydney.

Sequin-dipped and muscle-ripped, heart-racing and sexually arousing for one-night-only, this cheeky and sexy interactive drag circus cabaret show is the ultimate night out, featuring jaw-dropping circus and dance acts performed to cult classic gay dance anthems you know and love and delivered by the powerhouse live vocals of Australia's premier live singing drag queen, Kara Zmatiq, in a kaleidoscope of colour.

"We are excited to return to Sydney after such an incredible Sydney World Pride and bring our show to new audiences for the first time at WildFire Lounge Sydney" said Kara Zmatiq, Artistic Director and Executive Producer. "This show is an interactive, cheeky and naughty cabaret served live and intimate with burlesque, contortion, magic, dance, fire and sultry performances by yours truly, as Australia's Best Cabaret Singing Drag Queen I cannot wait to share my charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with my hometown again!"

Expect the unexpected in a show that has to be experienced to be believed!

Audience participation and erotic interaction in this raunchy and sensuous show that will blow your mind! With a featured cast of contortion, acrobats, dancers and artists synonymous with Cirque du Soleil plus special guest star Kara Zmatiq.

Soiree Cabaret Show

Presented by GetAQueen.com & Soiree Cabaret Productions

SYDNEY

The WildFire Lounge Sydney
281-285 Broadway #Shop 7, Basement level Glebe, NSW 2037
Saturday 20 May 2023
Dinner Show: 6:00pm-9:00pm
Cabaret Show Only: 9:30pm-Late

ALL TICKETS $80+

Dinner Show: 6:00pm-9:00pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/soiree-drag-circus-cabaret-tickets-600025922687

Cabaret Show Only: 9:30pm-Late
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233774®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com.au%2Fe%2Fsoiree-drag-circus-cabaret-tickets-600040847327%3Faff%3Debdsoporgprofile?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced Photo
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres Photo
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres
Riverside Theatres, Casus Creations and Cluster Arts will present Collision at the Lennox Theatre in Riverside Theatres Parramatta, from the 30th to 31st March 2023.
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME Photo
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula will present the world premiere of Air Time, a stunning collision between wheels in motion and the elegant flow of dance and parkour, performing at Wollongong Town Hall from 20th to 22nd April. 
Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May Photo
Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May
TheatreSports returns to the Enmore Theatre for its annual Sydney Comedy Festival star-turn!

