Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!

After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!

Headlined by Australia's premier live singing drag queen, KARA ZMATIQ - as seen on Australia's Got Talent - this interactive erotic drag circus cabaret, brings the best of Australian circus, dance and drag for one-night-only, not to be missed, dinner and show at WildFire Lounge Sydney.

Sequin-dipped and muscle-ripped, heart-racing and sexually arousing for one-night-only, this cheeky and sexy interactive drag circus cabaret show is the ultimate night out, featuring jaw-dropping circus and dance acts performed to cult classic gay dance anthems you know and love and delivered by the powerhouse live vocals of Australia's premier live singing drag queen, Kara Zmatiq, in a kaleidoscope of colour.

"We are excited to return to Sydney after such an incredible Sydney World Pride and bring our show to new audiences for the first time at WildFire Lounge Sydney" said Kara Zmatiq, Artistic Director and Executive Producer. "This show is an interactive, cheeky and naughty cabaret served live and intimate with burlesque, contortion, magic, dance, fire and sultry performances by yours truly, as Australia's Best Cabaret Singing Drag Queen I cannot wait to share my charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with my hometown again!"

Expect the unexpected in a show that has to be experienced to be believed!

Audience participation and erotic interaction in this raunchy and sensuous show that will blow your mind! With a featured cast of contortion, acrobats, dancers and artists synonymous with Cirque du Soleil plus special guest star Kara Zmatiq.

Soiree Cabaret Show

Presented by GetAQueen.com & Soiree Cabaret Productions

SYDNEY

The WildFire Lounge Sydney

281-285 Broadway #Shop 7, Basement level Glebe, NSW 2037

Saturday 20 May 2023

Dinner Show: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Cabaret Show Only: 9:30pm-Late

ALL TICKETS $80+

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/soiree-drag-circus-cabaret-tickets-600025922687

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233774®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com.au%2Fe%2Fsoiree-drag-circus-cabaret-tickets-600040847327%3Faff%3Debdsoporgprofile?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1