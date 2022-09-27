Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet Come to Riverside Theatres

The performance is on Sunday 9th October, 4pm.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet Come to Riverside Theatres

Brilliant classical pianist, Simon Tedeschi, will join forces with the extraordinary Orava Quartet to present an undisputed masterwork of classical chamber music, Brahms' Piano Quintet op.34 and Shostakovich's String Quartet no.6 op.101 on Sunday 9th October.

Simon Tedeschi is one of Australia's most renowned classical pianists, recipient of prizes such as Symphony Australia's Young Performer of the Year Award, the Legacy Award from the Creativity Foundation (USA), first prize in the Keyboard division of the Royal Overseas League Competition (UK), and a Centenary of Federation Medal. He has performed in major concert halls and for festivals throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and for world leaders including former US President George W. Bush and the Dalai Lama.

The Orava Quartet, founded in 2007 by brothers Daniel Kowalik (violin) and Karol Kowalik (cello), Thomas Chawner (viola), and joined in 2011 by David Dalseno (violin), is one of the most exciting string quartets of its generation. Known for their passionate and engaging performances, they have been hailed as the future of Australian Chamber Music. Having performed in Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines, the Orava Quartet has continued its impressive and rapid rise to national and international attention, earning a reputation for consistently excellent and thrilling performances.

Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet

When: Sunday 9th October, 4pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Adults $49, Concession $45, Groups 8+ $44. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.95.

Bookings via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199296®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friversideparramatta.com.au%2Fshow%2Fsimon-tedeschi-orava%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Comes to Hayes Theatre CoNICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Comes to Hayes Theatre Co
September 26, 2022

Following on from the success of the 2021 Neglected Musicals presentation Cameron Mitchell will direct and choreograph Nice Work If You Can Get It, a new take on classic 1920s musical farce. 
THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to the New Theatre in SydneyTHE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to the New Theatre in Sydney
September 26, 2022

Lambert House Enterprises has announced the return of their hit production of The Credeaux Canvas – with a hot, talented cast, now on a major Sydney stage.
Sydney Fringe Festival's Dynamic Fringe Kids Program Launches This WeekSydney Fringe Festival's Dynamic Fringe Kids Program Launches This Week
September 21, 2022

Sydney Fringe Festival launches its dynamic Fringe Kids program this week, running from 24 - 30 September to coincide with the NSW school holidays.
Deadhouse Announces Return Of THE DEADLY RUNDeadhouse Announces Return Of THE DEADLY RUN
September 21, 2022

Deadhouse: Tales of Sydney Morgue continues their third season of immersive true-crime experiences with the return of Simmonds & Newcombe: The Deadly Run. The production will run for a strictly limited twelve performances from 6-15 October.
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Breaks Box Office Record at Theatre Royal SydneyTINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Breaks Box Office Record at Theatre Royal Sydney
September 20, 2022

Tickets to TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL went on sale last week and broke box office records!   The show sold more tickets in the pre-sale period than any other show at Theatre Royal Sydney since it reopened. 