Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet Come to Riverside Theatres

Brilliant classical pianist, Simon Tedeschi, will join forces with the extraordinary Orava Quartet to present an undisputed masterwork of classical chamber music, Brahms' Piano Quintet op.34 and Shostakovich's String Quartet no.6 op.101 on Sunday 9th October.

Simon Tedeschi is one of Australia's most renowned classical pianists, recipient of prizes such as Symphony Australia's Young Performer of the Year Award, the Legacy Award from the Creativity Foundation (USA), first prize in the Keyboard division of the Royal Overseas League Competition (UK), and a Centenary of Federation Medal. He has performed in major concert halls and for festivals throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and for world leaders including former US President George W. Bush and the Dalai Lama.

The Orava Quartet, founded in 2007 by brothers Daniel Kowalik (violin) and Karol Kowalik (cello), Thomas Chawner (viola), and joined in 2011 by David Dalseno (violin), is one of the most exciting string quartets of its generation. Known for their passionate and engaging performances, they have been hailed as the future of Australian Chamber Music. Having performed in Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines, the Orava Quartet has continued its impressive and rapid rise to national and international attention, earning a reputation for consistently excellent and thrilling performances.

Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet

When: Sunday 9th October, 4pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Adults $49, Concession $45, Groups 8+ $44. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.95.

Bookings via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199296®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friversideparramatta.com.au%2Fshow%2Fsimon-tedeschi-orava%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.