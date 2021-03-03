STC's Final Season of THE WHARF REVUE Transferred Due To Popular Demand

Due to popular demand and reduced audience capacities, Sydney Theatre Company will be transferring its final season of The Wharf Revue: Good Night and Good Luck to Sydney's Seymour Centre for an additional month of performances from March 24 to April 24.

Drew Forsythe, Phillip Scott and Mandy Bishop are joined by David Whitney (Saint Joan, Opera Australia's The Merry Widow and West Side Story) who will be standing in for Jonathan Biggins in this return season.

Tickets for the Seymour Centre season will go on sale here at 9.30am Monday March 8.

The much-loved musical satire embarked on a successful regional tour over the past few months and was due to finish up with a stint at the Sydney Opera House, which quickly sold-out due to restricted seating capacities.

The 2021 iteration of The Wharf Revue bids farewell to the comedy juggernaut that's been keeping the bastards honest since 2000. There's fake news, fake hair, and real laughs in abundance. No one is safe and no topic too taboo in this night of sketches, songs and side-splitting satire. You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll want to move to New Zealand!