Riverside's Spot On Children's Festival Returns Beginning This Month

The festival runs from 23rd September to 4th October.
Riverside Theatres is set to once again become a hub for the best of children’s entertainment and activities this spring school holidays for the annual Spot On Children’s Festival, running over nine jam-packed days from 23rd September to 4th October.
This year’s program features a fun-filled line-up of theatre, musical performances, physical comedy, engaging workshops and circus acts, all guaranteed to keep children of all ages entertained throughout the school holidays.
Riverside’s Spot On Children’s Festival encourages children to explore the world of the arts, delve into tales of magical creatures and places near and far and experience the power of live performance and dynamic storytelling.
Craig McMaster, Director of Riverside Theatres said, “Riverside’s Spot On Children’s Festival is such an important part of our community programming and it’s wonderful to see its expansion into Parramatta’s incredible new Civic Hub, PHIVE. This year’s fabulous extended program shows the magic of theatre for children is alive and well and we are looking forward to presenting our biggest and best Festival yet.”
This year’s 2023 Spot On Festival program includes:
Riverside Theatres is the premiere performing arts venue in Western Sydney. Well-established and highly respected both by the local community and the national arts industry, Riverside is a successful cultural and community asset of City of Parramatta Council.
