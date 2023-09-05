Riverside's Spot On Children's Festival Returns Beginning This Month

The festival runs from 23rd September to 4th October.

Sep. 05, 2023

Riverside Theatres is set to once again become a hub for the best of children’s entertainment and activities this spring school holidays for the annual Spot On Children’s Festival, running over nine jam-packed days from 23rd September to 4th October.

This year’s program features a fun-filled line-up of theatre, musical performances, physical comedy, engaging workshops and circus acts, all guaranteed to keep children of all ages entertained throughout the school holidays.

Riverside’s Spot On Children’s Festival encourages children to explore the world of the arts, delve into tales of magical creatures and places near and far and experience the power of live performance and dynamic storytelling. 

Craig McMaster, Director of Riverside Theatres said, “Riverside’s Spot On Children’s Festival is such an important part of our community programming and it’s wonderful to see its expansion into Parramatta’s incredible new Civic Hub, PHIVE. This year’s fabulous extended program shows the magic of theatre for children is alive and well and we are looking forward to presenting our biggest and best Festival yet.”

This year’s 2023 Spot On Festival program includes:

  • Beetle – The magic of the bush habitat is brought to life through Legs On The Wall’s trademark physical storytelling, and animation created from original artworks by beloved children’s author and illustrator Freya Blackwood. A Spot On festival first, Beetle will be presented with Riverside Theatres’ friends up the street, at PHIVE Parramatta. Ages 5-12.
  • Mada’s Magical Marvel – From Adam Mada, Magic consultant to Australia’s Got Talent and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Watch in awe as objects appear, disappear, and transform right before your very eyes in a series of mind-bending moments that often involve the entire audience. Ages 5+.
  • Room on the Broom – Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone? Adapted from the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler. After sell-out seasons across Australia, the team behind The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child returns with songs, laughs and scary fun for children. Ages 3+.
  • Garden Party – A Bee Story Adventure – Garden Party is a new buzzy adventure featuring Queen Bee and Worker Bee!  Join the bees on their magical adventure and be amazed by their super strength, glow-in-the-dark escapades, acrobatic skills, groovy dance moves, and giant new friends. Ages 3+.
  • You are a Doughnut – Join biology teachers Oesoph A. Gus and Dewey Dean as they embark upon an utterly brilliant all singing, all dancing (and all clowning) exploration of every twisting tube and remarkable organ – with sketches, songs and sensational science. Ages 5-12.
  • The Vegetable Plot – Pajamazon Jungle – Aspara Gus, Ru Barb and Sir Paul McCarrotney have travelled all over Australia, playing their funky-fresh tunes and spreading Love and Peas. Now part of the ABC Kids music family, with listeners in over 100 countries, multiple international awards, an ARIA nomination and more than 2 million streams on Spotify to their name, The Vegetable Plot has grown into that rare thing: a “kids band” that adults enjoy listening to just as much as the kids. Ages 3-7.
  • The Story of Mr B – This surprise-filled puppet show, set in a giant pop-up book, tells the story of Mr Bumblegrum. As we turn from one page to the next, this grumbling character goes on a colourful, moving journey through the seasons. Ages 5+.
  • Possum Magic –. The magical stage adaptation of the beloved Australian story is back to celebrate its 40th birthday! Using a clever, nuanced palette of live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation, Monkey Baa’s award-winning creative team have translated the whimsical world of the beloved Australian picture book by Mem Fox and Julie Vivas to a live experience. Ages 5+.

Riverside Theatres is the premiere performing arts venue in Western Sydney. Well-established and highly respected both by the local community and the national arts industry, Riverside is a successful cultural and community asset of City of Parramatta Council.




