REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJUDICE

Friday 10th November 2023, 7:30pm, York Theatre Seymour Centre

The marvelous minds behind THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE have created another clever commentary on Australian and global politics. The third season as an independent theatre work, this annual event retains a strong following as Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott remain powerhouses of creating political satire, this year with the aid of Mandy Bishop and David Whitney as performers and Andrew Worboys as musical director.

As with previous seasons of THE WHARF REVUE, co-writers Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott have developed a variety of acts that use different performance styles to present a commentary on the national and global political climate. For this production they have referenced literary favorites as indicated in the show’s title, popular musicals and television mainstays. As with previous years they have incorporated several prerecorded pieces to be projected while costumes and sets are changed and have even worked in projections that the performers interact with plus a nice cameo from one of Scott’s best characters even though Scott has stepped back from appearing live in this year’s production.

Biggins and Forsythe, who also co-direct the work, are joined onstage by Wharf Revue regular Mandy Bishop and returning performer David Whitney. They have done well to find humor in the often bleak world and, as always, capture the personalities they are sending up with brilliant clarity. The quartet dance and sing their way through the breadth of scenes and styles, including mastering Muppet puppetry, and dancing in a box covered wheelchair.

For those that enjoy clever and insightful commentary on contemporary politics, THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE is a must see. Many audience members have known for over two decades that the team behind THE WHARF REVUE can and will deliver a brilliant night of theatre and 2023 is no exception.

https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/the-wharf-revue-pride-in-prejudice/

Photos: Vishal Pandey