Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS â€“ PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT

Feb. 05, 2023 Â 
REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS â€“ PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.

Friday 3rd February 2023, 7pm, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Nicholas Buc, continues its journey into the world of the Harry Potter movies with HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT. Celebrating the fourth and final composer to create for the wizarding world, Alexandre Desplat's orchestrations come to life while David Yates' (Movie Director) movie plays on screen.

Movies have had a long history of impressive orchestrations, but many audiences may not be as aware of the intricacies of the soundscapes that shape their cinema experience and that they are much more than a computer synthesized soundtrack. Sydney Symphony Orchestra's collaboration with CineConcerts to present the Harry Potter Film Concert Series allows people to have a better appreciation of the composer's skill and how it shapes the filmmaker's narrative as the original orchestral soundtrack, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, is stripped back and replaced with the live performance. The ability to observe the various elements of the orchestra that creates the thematic music reinforces complexity of the work while enabling the audience to better consider the effect Desplat's choices have on the mood of the story. 'Bright' melodic themes celebrate friendship and the happier moments of the thematically darker 7th story of J.K. Rowling's famous series while violins playing up the octave add a ominous ethereal tone to suspenseful moments and deep percussion underpins the battle that Dark side are gearing up for.

As with the other Sydney Symphony Orchestra Harry Potter concerts, Nicholas Buc understands the place that the Wizarding World has in people's hearts and minds with a warm welcome but with the darker tone of the first installment of the final story, there is less encouragement of audience 'participation' throughout the concert that occurred with the earlier concerts/movies. Compared to Sydney Symphony's more 'traditional' concerts, there is a more relaxed atmosphere for the CineConcerts as it is understood that these works are encouraging audiences that may not normally engage with orchestral concerts to see the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and classical music in a new light.

As someone who is very familiar with the movie, focus was more drawn to the orchestra and the position in the Front Circle with a higher vantage point allowed for a good view of which part of the orchestra was driving the soundtrack along with providing an understanding of the technology that Buc uses to ensure that the live performance is perfectly timed with the onscreen action. It is intriguing to spot the elements in play and the different effects that can be created with traditional instruments while appreciating the skill of the 77 piece orchestra and the enthusiasm of Buc's conducting.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra's HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT is a wonderful way for Harry Potter fans to reconnect with the wizarding world or newcomers to get their first taste of the stories while also reminding audiences the importance of the arts in creating works that many seem to take for granted.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowsâ„¢...

Sydney Symphony Orchestra is set to present the final installment of the Harry Potter movies, HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS, PART 2 in December 2023.



REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Thre Photo
REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their Career
Melanie Taitâ€™s (Playwright) new work, A BROADCAST COUP challenges audiences to speak up rather than sit idly by when they know something isnâ€™t right.Â 
Jay Shettys LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show Photo
Jay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has added a second stop at the Sydney Opera House due to demand.
Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in February Photo
Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in February
Riversideâ€™s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) is delighted to present the Australian premiere of Choir Boy, by the Academy AwardÂ® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Playing at Parramattaâ€™s Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14th February â€“ 11th March, the show will then embark on a national tour across Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong.Â 
REVIEW: HUBRIS & HUMILIATION Updates Austen For The Modern Era With An Aussie Queer Tw Photo
REVIEW: HUBRIS & HUMILIATION Updates Austen For The Modern Era With An Aussie Queer Twist.
Lewis Trestonâ€™s (Playwright) HUBRIS & HUMILIATION is delightfully hilarious 21st century update of Jane Austenâ€™s famous Regency Romance.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their CareerREVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their Career
February 4, 2023

Melanie Taitâ€™s (Playwright) new work, A BROADCAST COUP challenges audiences to speak up rather than sit idly by when they know something isnâ€™t right.Â 
REVIEW: HUBRIS & HUMILIATION Updates Austen For The Modern Era With An Aussie Queer Twist.REVIEW: HUBRIS & HUMILIATION Updates Austen For The Modern Era With An Aussie Queer Twist.
January 29, 2023

Lewis Trestonâ€™s (Playwright) HUBRIS & HUMILIATION is delightfully hilarious 21st century update of Jane Austenâ€™s famous Regency Romance.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICALREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL
January 29, 2023

BAT OUT OF HELL, the stadium, arena, rock concert, stage musical.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOLDING ACHILLESREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOLDING ACHILLES
January 21, 2023

HOLDING ACHILLES an inventive new work. David Morton and Nicholas Paine in collaboration with Legs On The Wall and Dead Puppet Society have created a new work. Their production stemming from Geek Mythology, details the story of Achilles and Patroclus.
REVIEW: JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wanting A Safer World For Her Young Blak Sons.REVIEW: JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wanting A Safer World For Her Young Blak Sons.
January 21, 2023

A cry for change told through the medium of song and yarns, JANETâ€™S VAGRANT LOVE is a powerful piece of cabaret theatre presented by Elaine Crombie on behalf of mothers of young Blak men across the country.
share