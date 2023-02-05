REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS â€“ PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.

Friday 3rd February 2023, 7pm, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Nicholas Buc, continues its journey into the world of the Harry Potter movies with HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT. Celebrating the fourth and final composer to create for the wizarding world, Alexandre Desplat's orchestrations come to life while David Yates' (Movie Director) movie plays on screen.

Movies have had a long history of impressive orchestrations, but many audiences may not be as aware of the intricacies of the soundscapes that shape their cinema experience and that they are much more than a computer synthesized soundtrack. Sydney Symphony Orchestra's collaboration with CineConcerts to present the Harry Potter Film Concert Series allows people to have a better appreciation of the composer's skill and how it shapes the filmmaker's narrative as the original orchestral soundtrack, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, is stripped back and replaced with the live performance. The ability to observe the various elements of the orchestra that creates the thematic music reinforces complexity of the work while enabling the audience to better consider the effect Desplat's choices have on the mood of the story. 'Bright' melodic themes celebrate friendship and the happier moments of the thematically darker 7th story of J.K. Rowling's famous series while violins playing up the octave add a ominous ethereal tone to suspenseful moments and deep percussion underpins the battle that Dark side are gearing up for.

As with the other Sydney Symphony Orchestra Harry Potter concerts, Nicholas Buc understands the place that the Wizarding World has in people's hearts and minds with a warm welcome but with the darker tone of the first installment of the final story, there is less encouragement of audience 'participation' throughout the concert that occurred with the earlier concerts/movies. Compared to Sydney Symphony's more 'traditional' concerts, there is a more relaxed atmosphere for the CineConcerts as it is understood that these works are encouraging audiences that may not normally engage with orchestral concerts to see the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and classical music in a new light.

As someone who is very familiar with the movie, focus was more drawn to the orchestra and the position in the Front Circle with a higher vantage point allowed for a good view of which part of the orchestra was driving the soundtrack along with providing an understanding of the technology that Buc uses to ensure that the live performance is perfectly timed with the onscreen action. It is intriguing to spot the elements in play and the different effects that can be created with traditional instruments while appreciating the skill of the 77 piece orchestra and the enthusiasm of Buc's conducting.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra's HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT is a wonderful way for Harry Potter fans to reconnect with the wizarding world or newcomers to get their first taste of the stories while also reminding audiences the importance of the arts in creating works that many seem to take for granted.

