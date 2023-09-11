REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 1 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilli Photo 2 REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.
REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Vi Photo 3 REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Victorian Age Obsession With Human Oddities And Penny Dreadfuls
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on RAZOR GANG WARS Photo 4 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on RAZOR GANG WARS

REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

Saturday 9th September 2023, 7:30pm, Roslyn Packer Theatre

The comedy of Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST loses power with a performance that fails to trust the source material.  Known for staging productions of popular farcical comedies, Director Sarah Giles misses the mark with her latest production that resorts to visual distraction to hide the mistiming of the dialogue. 

Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is well known, having premiered at St James Theatre, London on Valentines Day 1895 with numerous stage productions, ‘made for television’ versions, audio plays and at least three film adaptations.  Because of this, many audiences would already be familiar with Wilde’s farcical tale of two bachelors that get caught out using fictitious personae to escape social obligations in order to woo two young women that are more interested in their suitor’s name rather than who they really are.  This prior knowledge of the text means that the timing of the delivery needs to land well for the work to retain its impact for the familiar. 

While Sarah Giles has gathered some strong comic performers, they havent been allowed to intuitively respond to the work leading to often stilted, staid, contrived and over directed performances that lessen the impact of the text.  Of the core characters, only Brandon McClelland as John Worthing manages to consistently deliver a performance that lands the comic timing perfectly while delivering a character that has a sense of realism beneath the absurdity of the story.  McClelland makes his portrayal of Worthing feel instinctive and natural.  The minor characters of Miss Prism, presented by Lucia Mastrantone, and the Rev Canon Chasuble, presented by Bruce Spence, are equally natural and innate while having a fabulous physical comedy and perfect pacing.  The background performances by the largely silent staff at Algernon’s apartment building and Worthing’s country estate add a comedy relief while also adding an extra layer of social commentary to the work. 

Also of note is Charles Davis’ impressive set that shows both the antics of the upper classes but also the ‘below stairs’ servants.  Three quarters of the stage is initially dedicated to the Algernon’s Half Moon Street flat with the remaining quarter showing a cramped kitchen that serves the flats of the converted London mansion.  For Act 2, the space is converted to represent Worthing’s Woolton Manor House, with the garden created with amusing fashion and later shifted to take the story inside to the Drawing Room while the servant’s space is changed to reflect the sparse accommodations afforded Worthing’s butler.

Renée Mulder’s costume design plays up the Victorian styles with a contemporary twist with a detour via 1980’s fashion.  Corsets, bustles and puffed sleeves dominate for the women while Algernon’s status as an idle bachelor is reinforced with his suit that looks like something off the absurd runway fashions of the French fashion houses.  Worthing’s position as more sensible adult, at least appearing to have some responsibilities, is conveyed by his more traditional style of suit though the colors are kept bold. 

While somewhat of a visual spectacle, this interpretation of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST needs to let the performers follow their instincts more and trust the source material to feel the full weight of Wilde’s genius. 

https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/the-importance-of-being-earnest



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
VILLAINS AND VALKYRIES Will Be Performed With Willoughby Symphony Choir Next Month Photo
VILLAINS AND VALKYRIES Will Be Performed With Willoughby Symphony Choir Next Month

WSO Artistic Director & Chief Conductor Dr Nicholas Milton and Associate Conductor Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith in conversation with the Wagner Society, have put together Villains & Valkyries. Learn more about the upcoming event and find out how to get tickets!

2
Photos: First Look at THE DISAPPEARANCE at Chippen Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE DISAPPEARANCE at Chippen Street Theatre

The Disappearance, based on Kin Platt’s book “The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear,” a powerful, moving and joyful play that meets mental illness and diversity with heart and with humour, opens for a two-week Sydney season next month. Check out a first look at the production here!

3
REVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz R Photo
REVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz Returns To Sydney With A New Australian Cast

Director Lisa Leguillou’s tweeked version of Joe Mantello’s original production of Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics) and Winnie Holzman’s (Book) multi-award winning WICKED arrives in Sydney for the 20th Anniversary of the multi award winning musical’s opening on Broadway.

4
Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA Photo
Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA

PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA Conceived and directed by Emily Ayoub and Madeline Bathurst, they perform the show along with Christopher Samuel Carroll. This absurdist comic and engaging production is finely tuned with fine art visuals and a surreal sensibility.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold AestheticREVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic
REVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz Returns To Sydney With A New Australian CastREVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz Returns To Sydney With A New Australian Cast
Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEAGuest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA
REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spot On Children's Festival 2023
Riverside Theatres (9/23-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wilbur the Optical Whale
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/28)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blank: An Improvised Musical
Sydney Fringe Cabaret Club at Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (9/19-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You