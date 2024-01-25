REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On RIZO: PRIZMATISM

Rizo is a vessel for the spirits of Edith Piaf and Freddie Mercury.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Wednesday 24th January 7 pm 2024, Wharf 1 Pier 3/4 Sydney Theatre Company

RIZO: PRIZMATISM is the 40 year old twenty something that brings her unique New York Cabaret vibe to the Sydney Festival.

With pipes to die for, RIZO brings her kaleidoscope of songs, humour, love, bawdiness and revealing tales to the Sydney Festival cabaret venue.

RIZO performs a selection of original works along with a few favourite covers. She joyfully melds in little gems from her vast knowledge of music. Why Do Love Birds appear in a World of Imagination. She makes this magic with a magnificent four-piece band.

She adds guffawing feats like swallowing a long glove to expelling it with finesse.

She slow danced and canoodled with a consenting audience member in an engaging routine that leads to revealing stories, intimate escapes and the passing through the car wash of dreams.

Touching on relevant current affairs just to let us know where she leans.RIZO also did a face slap routine with the consenting audience member which didn’t quite land for me, I was not sure where RIZO was heading. Whereas the evening over all was a universal merging of cells. The atoms that make us who we are.

RIZO is the mom of cabaret. Not a stern matriarch but a conductor of connectedness. Besides the extraordinary voice, RIZO masterfully brings the room together in a joyous and inclusive fun manner.

I imagine she usually performs in a smaller venue which would add to the cozy and intimate nature of her approach. To her credit she created this feel in the oversized Sydney Festival cabaret venue.

In the words of this gorgeous and exuberant performer “Live fierce die old. Take the pain away – go to the cabaret”

images @ CommonState, Sydney Festival




