REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOLDING ACHILLES

HOLDING ACHILLES

Jan. 21, 2023  
Thursday 19th January 2023, 7pm, Carriageworks

HOLDING ACHILLES an inventive new work

David Morton and Nicholas Paine in collaboration with Legs On The Wall and Dead Puppet Society have created a new vision, HOLDING ACHILLES. Their production stemming from Geek Mythology, details the story of Achilles and Patroclus.

'Adopted by Achilles' father, Patroclus initially faces hostility from the young hero. But thrust together to train under the centaur Chiron, a friendship develops, which deepens as Achilles becomes the legend he was destined to be. But war with Troy is brewing and the two young men are caught between their hopes for a future together and the brutal realities of a bloody conflict.'

Morton has transformed the Carriageworks warehouse, come theatre space, into a moon drenched arena.

The design is simple and striking. A perfect set up for the combination of artists involved. The cast perform the various characters involved, Legs On The Wall provide the aerobatics and choreography and Dead Puppet Society have created a graceful creature.

The narrative is portrayed in dramatic scenes that are scripted with colloquial language that's grounded in a contemporary sensibility.

The wars, fighting, dreams, and emotions are representing using the aerial talents of Legs On The Wall.

The passion and intensity are enhanced by the wonderful and immense music of Tony Buchen, Chris Bear and Montaigne.

The Bear is beautifully realised by the Dead Puppet Society with grace and gravitas.

These wonderful elements present a unique and engaging telling of Achilles' epic journey.

Karl Richmond delightfully plays the cautious, tentative, and insightful Patroclus. Some dramatic moments more than others were grounded in a truth of the character.

Nic Prior is the steadfast, assured and majestic Chiron.

The cast, Ellen Bailey, John Batchelor, Lauren Jackson, Christopher Tomkinson, Christy Tran and Caroline Dunphy engage in a valiant effort to combine their various skills set used to bring this production to fruition.

At times it felt the various elements ebbed rather than flowed, where one element would pause for the others to emerge and present their moment of the story.

The symbolic fight scenes using the aerial and floor work are nicely designed. Some of the performers seemed a little tentative and cautious. I imagine that trained acrobats have to watch every move of every performer, whereas an actor's role at times includes disguising that they are aware of the other characters around them. This production has taken on the challenge to combine skills that almost work in contradiction.

The dramatic scenes are driven with an intensity that sometimes results in characters yelling their dialogue.

Morton efforts with this unique combination of performers have created an engaging stage experience. A production worth checking out and one that inspires to see what comes next.

https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/holding-achilles




