REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.

DIVAS

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 2 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023 Photo 3 Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo 4 REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.

Friday 4th August 2023, 7:45pm, Playhouse Sydney Opera House

Australian singer and actress Bernadette Robinson brings her latest vocal tribute to Sydney with her latest cabaret concert, DIVAS.  Paying tribute to ten great women of 20th and 21st Century music, the 100 minutes of theatre/concert is a delightful combination of music and stories.

Bernadette Robinson has built a reputation for her ability to recreate well known voices with her previous shows SONGS FOR NOBODIES, PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE and THE SHOW GOES ON.  She presents one woman performances, backed by an intimate band, this time comprising Mark Jones (Piano/Keyboards), Jonathan Skovron (Guitars/Bass/Keyboards), and Graham Hunt (Drums).  She is known for blending vocal renditions of well known works with well researched exposition presented as if the singer being recreated were inhabiting her body. 

For DIVAS, Robinson moves between a series of microphone stands and assorted chairs to work through the chosen ten which are already revealed by the large banner of Andy Warhol-esque headshots. For DIVAS Robinson honors and eclectic mix of Kate Bush, Shirley Bassey, Karen Carpenter, Edith Piaf, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Barbara Streisand, Maria Callas, Amy Winehouse and Judy Garland.  While the songs selected are well known hits for the singers, some of the stories Robinson has researched come from more obscure parts of the ladies’ histories ensuring there is something fresh and new in the story. 

DIVAS is a wonderful opportunity to hear some iconic songs live, and if you shut your eyes, you can almost believe you’re in the room with the real thing.  For performers that are no longer of this earth, particularly Winehouse and Garland, this is a definite treat as Robinson shines with these renditions.  Similarly her rendition of Shirley Bassey’s songs were also breathtaking and even though Bassey performed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022, at age 86, she may not tour to Australia again so DIVAS is a much more economical way to experience a glimpse of what it would be like to experience the real thing.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/contemporary-music/bernadette-robinson-divas



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September Photo
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Five years in the making, The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited is Oscar Wilde's greatest and funniest play - reworked for modern audiences. True to its soul, this version is shorter with all killer jokes intact and no padding. Three extremely talented actors play all the roles, accompanied by live music that heightens the experience.

2
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinsons Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music wit Photo
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.

Australian singer and actress Bernadette Robinson brings her latest vocal tribute to Sydney with her latest cabaret concert, DIVAS. 

3
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expre Photo
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS

Director Ian Michael delivers a captivatingly beautiful expression of Nick Payne’s contemplation of the effect the theory of multiple universes on a heartbreaking love story in CONSTELLATIONS. 

4
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEYS MIND Photo
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.

Debra Oswald’s MR BAILEY’S MINDER has a new resonance in an age when the ‘greats’ are finally held to the same standard as the rest of society and their bad behavior is no longer ignored. 

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONSREVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic TreatmentREVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Wine & Dine: Opera Banquet - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You Don't Have To Be Jewish
Bondi Pavilion Theatre (10/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FAE
Chapel Off Chapel (8/31-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/23)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Finals Concert
The Concourse (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You