RBG: OF MANY, ONE Returns on Australian Tour

Sydney Theatre Company announced that Suzie Miller’s critically acclaimed RBG: Of Many, One, starring Heather Mitchell, will be returning in 2024 for an extensive Australian tour including seasons in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Playing to sell-out audiences and standing ovations across its inaugural 8-week season in 2022, Mitchell will reprise her role in bringing the extraordinary life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the stage.

This intimate, one-woman show, by Australian lawyer-turned-Olivier Award-winning playwright Suzie Miller and directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl, Still Point Turning), charts the incredible achievements throughout RBG’s life from the ages of 13 to 87 – from her teenage years in New York, to her historic Supreme Court nomination, fierce advocacy for reproductive rights and serving alongside Clinton, Obama and Trump – and sheds light on the woman behind the public figure.

RBG: Of Many, One will open at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House in February 2024, Canberra Theatre Centre in April followed by Arts Centre Melbourne, Brisbane’s QPAC in May before returning to Sydney’s Riverside Theatres in Paramatta.

Tickets for Melbourne and Brisbane are on sale 9am, Thursday 31 August. Sydney and Canberra tickets will be released at a later date, check venue websites for updates.