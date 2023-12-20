POTTED POTTER The Unauthorized Harry Experience Returns To Australia In 2024

International smash hit POTTED POTTER has been seen by over a million muggles worldwide, and in 2024 returns to Australia for its fifth tour, opening in Canberra on 3 April then touring to Sydney from 9 April, Melbourne from 24 April, Adelaide from 8 May and Perth from 23 May.



This gloriously irreverent, lovable romp takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!



Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).





Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2006, and has toured internationally, played multiple West End and off-Broadway seasons, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. It is currently in the fifth year of a residency at Horseshoe Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which won two Best Of Las Vegas awards when it opened in 2019.



Written and created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner

Direction and additional material by Richard Hurst

Associate direction by Hanna Berrigan

Set design by Simon Scullion

Lighting design by Tim Mascall

Music composed by Phil Innes

Video designed by Tom Hillenbrand

Produced by James Seabright for Potted Productions







POTTED POTTER AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024



Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre

Season: Wed 3 - Sun 7 April

Tickets: $69.95 - $89.95

Bookings: www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au



Venue: Seymour Centre, Sydney

Season: Tue 9 - Sun 21 April

Tickets: $69.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.seymourcentre.com/event/potted-potter/



Venue: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

Season: Wed 24 Apr - Sun 5 May

Tickets: $69.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au



Venue: Adelaide Festival Centre

Season: Wed 8 - Sun 12 May

Tickets: $69.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/potted-potter



Venue: State Theatre Centre, Perth

Season: Thu 23 - Sun 26 May

Tickets: $69.95 - $89.95

Bookings: www.artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au/venues/state-theatre-centre-of-wa/whats-on/potted-potter-the-unauthorised-harry-experience/