Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

POTTED POTTER The Unauthorized Harry Experience Returns To Australia In 2024

potted potter parody returns to australia in 2024

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour Photo 1 Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025 Photo 2 MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025
Cast Announced For The Australian Premiere Of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Photo 3 Cast Announced For The Australian Premiere Of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
Jerry Seinfeld Adds Third Sydney Show Due To Demand Photo 4 Jerry Seinfeld Adds Third Sydney Show Due To Demand

POTTED POTTER The Unauthorized Harry Experience Returns To Australia In 2024

International smash hit POTTED POTTER has been seen by over a million muggles worldwide, and in 2024 returns to Australia for its fifth tour, opening in Canberra on 3 April then touring to Sydney from 9 April, Melbourne from 24 April, Adelaide from 8 May and Perth from 23 May. 
 
This gloriously irreverent, lovable romp takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.  This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!
 
Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about.  Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter.  This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).
 


Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series.  The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2006, and has toured internationally, played multiple West End and off-Broadway seasons, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. It is currently in the fifth year of a residency at Horseshoe Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which won two Best Of Las Vegas awards when it opened in 2019.
 
Written and created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner
Direction and additional material by Richard Hurst
Associate direction by Hanna Berrigan
Set design by Simon Scullion
Lighting design by Tim Mascall
Music composed by Phil Innes
Video designed by Tom Hillenbrand
Produced by James Seabright for Potted Productions
   

 

POTTED POTTER AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

 

 
Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre
Season:          Wed 3 - Sun 7 April
Tickets:           $69.95 - $89.95
Bookings:       www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au
 
Venue: Seymour Centre, Sydney
Season:          Tue 9 - Sun 21 April
Tickets:           $69.90 - $89.90
Bookings:       www.seymourcentre.com/event/potted-potter/
 
Venue: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne
Season:          Wed 24 Apr - Sun 5 May
Tickets:           $69.90 - $89.90
Bookings:       www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au
 
Venue: Adelaide Festival Centre
Season:          Wed 8 - Sun 12 May
Tickets:           $69.90 - $89.90
Bookings:       www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/potted-potter
 
Venue: State Theatre Centre, Perth
Season:          Thu 23 - Sun 26 May
Tickets:           $69.95 - $89.95
Bookings:       www.artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au/venues/state-theatre-centre-of-wa/whats-on/potted-potter-the-unauthorised-harry-experience/  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, FORGET Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN, Blackout Theatre Company & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Old Fitz Theatre Launches First Act Of 2024 Photo
Old Fitz Theatre Launches First Act Of 2024

In 2024, Sydney's iconic Old Fitz Theatre enters a new chapter, led by Artistic Director Lucy Clements and Executive Producer Emma Wright.

3
Dylan Alcott AO Will Star as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Sydney Photo
Dylan Alcott AO Will Star as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Sydney

The 50th Anniversary world tour continues its global celebrations in honour of iconic Rock ‘N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show in 2024. This new Australian production will return to Theatre Royal Sydney from March 31 starring Jason Donovan and joining him and the cast as the Narrator will be Dylan Alcott!

4
National Playwriting Commission Awarded For Play That Rebels Against The Dreaded Beep Test Photo
National Playwriting Commission Awarded For Play That Rebels Against The Dreaded Beep Test

The winner of Canberra Youth Theatre's 2023 Emerging Playwright Commission is Sydney-based playwright Sonia Dodd, for her play, How to Destroy the Beep Test in Five Days.

More Hot Stories For You

Old Fitz Theatre Launches First Act Of 2024Old Fitz Theatre Launches First Act Of 2024
Dylan Alcott AO Will Star as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in SydneyDylan Alcott AO Will Star as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Sydney
National Playwriting Commission Awarded For Play That Rebels Against The Dreaded Beep TestNational Playwriting Commission Awarded For Play That Rebels Against The Dreaded Beep Test
Ensemble Theatre Brings Iconic Rugby Match To The Mainstage In ALONE IT STANDSEnsemble Theatre Brings Iconic Rugby Match To The Mainstage In ALONE IT STANDS

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
Cock in Australia - Sydney Cock
Flightpath Theatre (5/08-5/18)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Sydney Dinosaur World Live
Riverside Theatres (1/18-1/20)
The Lonesome West in Australia - Sydney The Lonesome West
The Old Fitz Theatre (1/13-2/04)
PARADE in Australia - Sydney PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-2/04)VIDEOS
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
Sonnets & Semillon in Australia - Sydney Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
King Lear in Australia - Sydney King Lear
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/14-7/20)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Sydney The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/23)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You