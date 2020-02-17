Opera Australia and John Frost Will Produce CINDERELLA for the First Time in Australia

Continuing their collaboration of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musicals including The King and I and South Pacific, Opera Australia and John Frost announced today they will be collaborating again to produce the glorious Cinderella for the first time in Australia.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is the Tony Award®-winning musical from the creators of The Sound of Music, Carousel and Oklahoma which has delighted audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love - the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more, plus some surprising new twists. Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible and Ten Minutes Ago in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.

Based on the fairytale story of Cinderella, this is the only collaboration by Rodgers and Hammerstein written for television. Cinderella aired on 31 March 1957 on CBS. More than 100 million viewers saw the broadcast, more people than any other program in the history of television at the time, and Julie Andrews was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance as Cinderella. Cinderella was re-made for television in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role, Ginger Rogers and Walter Pidgeon as the King and Queen, and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother. A further television remake followed in 1997 with Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen and Jason Alexander as Lionel. The stage version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella debuted on Broadway for the first time in January 2013, featuring a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and direction by Mark Brokaw, and ran for two years.

Dates, venues and casting for Cinderella, including the city in which the production will premiere, will be announced at a later time.

www.cinderellamusical.com.au





