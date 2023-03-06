New Tickets On Sale For WICKED in Sydney

Due to huge demand, new tickets are on sale this week for Wicked in Sydney, with pre-sales from today and GP sales from Friday 10 March. WICKED flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August this year, with tickets from 22 September to 15 October now on sale, including holiday performances.

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is "A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think" (USA Today).

The musical has played in 16 countries around the world including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, The Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and has been translated into six languages. By the time of its first performance in Sydney, WICKED will have become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history (surpassing CATS).

The novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5.5 million copies, with 5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical's success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live on behalf of the producers, said, "We're thrilled that Sydney has embraced WICKED and tickets are flying out the door. A proven blockbuster all around the world since it premiered, it has become one of the most loved musicals of all time and we can't wait for it to open in Sydney in August. WICKED is a musical phenomenon and appeals to everyone from 8 to 80.

"People love it for so many different reasons - some come for the engrossing story, some for the astonishing sets and costumes, some for the soaring ballads, some for the deeper messages, and some to see the life-affirming friendship between the two young women who grow up to be Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends...until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Season Details

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season From 25 August 2023

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm

Prices: From $79.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100