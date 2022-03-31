New Artists Announced For NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS, NORTH HEAD

The Producers of NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS, NORTH HEAD, MANLY, are excited to announce the full program for the inaugural concert series to be held from Friday 9 September over five weekends. This amazing line-up of artists will perform on a specially built outdoor stage in the beautiful setting of the historic barracks.

New additions of Josh Pyke with Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Something For Kate, The Rubens, Bjorn Again, Winston Surfshirt and Tim Finn will be joining the already announced line up for a series of unforgettable concerts in Manly this September.

For the first time ever, audiences will bask in this enchanting location that is steeped in history and natural beauty while soaking up the artistry of Australia's biggest names in music, theatre, pop, indie rock, opera, jazz and contemporary dance.

JESSICA MAUBOY

Friday 9 September

If 2021 has been a rebirth year for multi-ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, and Voice Coach Jessica Mauboy, 2022 will be her watershed one. Making new music and continuing her role as a leader and disruptor, Jessica Mauboy returns to the stage for the sure to be incredible opening night of Night at The Barracks. Jessica Mauboy's exciting new show will read as an anthology of Jessica's global smash hits since her first solo album in 2008, elevating them to a new era of empowerment. Jessica Mauboy is a quadruple threat with a conscience, a woman with serious acting chops and multiple accolades, an accomplished songwriter and piano player, and she owns her effervescent and incredibly engaging energy. You'll know a Mauboy song when you hear it because Jess makes every song her own, each tune laced with trills you instantly recognise as hers.

David Campbell: BACK IN THE SWING

Saturday 10 September

Australian ARIA award winner, singer and popular TV presenter, David Campbell is BACK and set to wow Night at The Barracks crowd with his acclaimed show 'Back in the Swing.' Featuring Campbell's silky vocals and his full band, 'Back In The Swing' blends together genres of swing, ballads and R&B from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel, with the Aussie singer's own personal style. Notable songs include Come Fly with Me, For Once in My Life and Walkin' My Baby Back Home, which will be sure to keep The Barracks crowd singing and dancing along all night.

THE TAP PACK

Sunday 11 September

Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK are bringing their high energy, tap comedy show to Night at the Barracks. THE TAP PACK conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce, THE TAP PACK mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world-class tap dance. Armed with their lovable on-stage larrikinism, they sing - they dance - they joke! They bring new, invigorating energy to a timeless style that the whole family can enjoy. Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, THE TAP PACK is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.

JOSH PYKE + EMMA DONOVAN AND THE PUTBACKS

Friday 16 September

Since breaking out to widespread success with the release of debut album Memories & Dust in 2007 and his latest album To Find Happiness, multi-ARIA Award winner Josh Pyke has cultivated a strong community of supporters around Australia and beyond. Josh will be bringing his full band to perform songs from across his seven acclaimed albums.

Acclaimed Indigenous vocalist Emma Donovan and Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks burst on to the Australian scene with their album Dawn in 2014, announcing a new voice in Australian soul music. Emma's song writing is optimistic, impassioned, and bruisingly honest, The Putbacks' music is fluid, live and raw, and the collaboration has won friends and admirers all over the world.

SOMETHING FOR KATE

Saturday 17 September

Something For Kate have been a household name for 20 years and have had 5 Top 10 platinum & gold selling albums, won Australian Music Industry Critics Awards for their intense live performances, multiple Rolling Stone gongs for Best Band, Best Album and Best Male Vocalist, had 15 songs in the Triple J Hottest 100 and have toured with everyone from David Bowie to Death Cab For Cutie. Their particular brand of guitar-based science-fiction folk-rock has amassed a massive cult-like following. Something For Kate will perform a selection of material from across their acclaimed catalogue at this special one-off concert.

David Hobson AND LUCY DURACK IN CONCERT. ACCOMPANIED BY A 45 PIECE ORCHESTRA

Sunday 18 September

One of Australia's leading ladies of stage and screen Lucy Durack, and Opera legend David Hobson come together for the very first time with a 45-piece orchestra, led by renowned conductor John Foreman for this amazing and one-off show at NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS. Lucy and David will perform classics from productions such The Wizard of Oz, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma, Into the Woods, Shrek, Wicked, 42nd Street, Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, La Boheme, Granada, L'elisir d'amore (Una Furtiva Laguma), Tosca (E Lucevan Le Stelle), Rigoletto (La Donna e mobile), the Merry Widow and La Traviata (Libiamo) and more. This two-hour Concert will be nothing like you've seen before and will enchant audiences of all ages.

AUSTRALIAN ROCK COLLECTIVE CELEBRATES THE BEATLES 'LET IT BE' ALBUM 50th ANNIVERSARY

Friday 23 September

Following two sold-out tours of The Beatles' Abbey Road Live in 2019/20, The Australian Rock Collective (ARC) are returning in 2021 to present the final Beatles album in all its glory - Let It Be, marking the 50th Anniversary. ARC, comprised of Kram (Spiderbait), Darren Middleton (Powderfinger) Mark Wilson (Jet) and Davey Lane (You Am I) are self-confessed Beatles tragics, playing Let It Be from start to finish - followed by a second set of favourites spanning the breadth of the Beatles' catalogue.

SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY. An exclusive double bill by Rafael Bonachela

Impermanence Duet from ab [intra]

Saturday 24 September

Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage at Night at The Barracks this March with a transformative double bill of the sensational IMPERMANENCE fresh from its sell out season, and the mesmerising duet from ab [intra] as featured in the Paris Opera Ballet's Gala evening before touring France. Don't miss this exclusive double bill as Sydney Dance Company take you on an electrifying journey through the power of contemporary dance.

THE RUBENS

Sunday 25 September

The Rubens are a five-piece alternative rock band from Menangle, New South Wales. The Rubens are the three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and long term friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis. In their esteem career so far, they have amassed 4 x multi Platinum singles, 4 x Gold Singles, 1 x Platinum album, 1 x Gold album, have won multiple ARIA, APRA and J awards and won the 2015 triple j hottest 100. The Rubens will be performing a selection of material from across their 10 year career.

SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS FEATURING John Foreman AND THE AUSSIE POPS ORCHESTRA

Friday 30 September

Join us for a magical night: Popular Classics Under the Stars. Whether you're a symphonic aficionado or orchestral newbie, you'll be swept away by the magnificence of some of the world's most glorious music. Performed by esteemed tenor Lorenzo Rositano, magnificent soprano Giuseppina Grech and John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra.

BJORN AGAIN

Saturday 1 October

Mamma Mia! We Are Back Again! Björn Again are so excited to be back playing all of ABBA's biggest hits in an action-packed, highly entertaining concert that is ABBA-SOLUTE fun for the whole family. Björn Again have performed over 7000 in over 120 countries world-wide, are endorsed by the members of ABBA and are regarded as the most successful tribute show of all time. Their critically acclaimed shows have been attended by JK Rowling, Tom Jones, Dave Grohl and Paul Kelly, Metallica, Robert Plant, Bill Gates and Nirvana just to name a few. "If ABBA reformed they wouldn't be as much fun as Björn Again." - Q Magazine UK. "One of the most entertaining live shows in the world today." - Time Out New York.

80's SYMPHONICA

The 80s reimagined by John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra starring the amazing Tim Campbell and BONNIE ANDERSON.

Sunday 2 October

Remember the days of big hair, shoulder pads and catchy pop songs? The 80s are back, but this time with an orchestra! Join the incredible Tim Campbell, the fabulous Bonnie Anderson and John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra for a brilliant night of your favourite 80s smash hits, complete with symphonic backing. Get ready to party - it's time to cut loose!

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

Thursday 6 October

Six-piece Northern Beaches collective Winston Surfshirt have spent the past six years establishing themselves as one of Australia's, and the world's, finest indie-R&B outfits. Building a dedicated fanbase off the back of two dreamy, lackadaisical albums and a handful of unforgettable collaborations, they're a group of unassuming cult heroes. Led by the eponymous Winston Surfshirt, the band channel a vintage kind of rockstardom, one led less by ego than by openness, earnestness, and a drive to share their music with the world. Combining a classic west coast hip-hop sound with the snap of psych-pop and sunny, uniquely Australian charm, the band are a testament to the power of the free-minded and the casually virtuosic.

James Morrison MOTOWN EXPERIENCE

Friday 7 October

The legendary James Morrison, accompanied by his talented band will blow you away with an unforgettable and entertaining Motown experience. This feel-good evening will get you on your feet and includes four soulful voices, a pumping rhythm section and some smouldering horns lead by the incomparable James Morrison. Songs include hits from James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and all the Motown greats. This is one show not to be missed.

James Morrison BIG BAND FEATURING EMMA PASK

Saturday 8 October

James Morrison is renowned as one of the finest jazz players Australia has ever produced. Revel in this rare and sensational night of brassy sounds as James is joined on stage by acclaimed vocalist Emma Pask and his big band. You'll be swingin' from the first note as they bring you a heap of big band classics made famous by greats Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Gershwin and, of course, Frank Sinatra. Prepare to be blown away in a toe-tapping, show-stopping evening of entertainment for the whole family.

TIM FINN

Sunday 9 October

Regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Tim Finn is returning to Sydney in a rare solo performance to revisit some of the incredible songs from across his illustrious career. Having established himself in the early 1970s as a founding member of art-pop-rock pioneers Split Enz and later as a member of the internationally successful band Crowded House (alongside brother Neil), Finn has penned some of the most treasured songs in contemporary music. Tim will be performing songs from Split Enz, Crowded House and his acclaimed solo albums.