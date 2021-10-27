National Gallery Announces New Dates For 'Jeffrey Smart' Exhibition

Tickets are now on sale for the National Gallery of Australia's major exhibition celebrating the work of Australian artist Jeffrey Smart, which will open to the public on Saturday, 11 December 2021, following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in the ACT.

Celebrating the centenary of Smart's birth in 1921, Jeffrey Smart will showcase more than 100 works of art by the Adelaide-born artist - renowned for his dynamic depiction of the 20th century urban experience - beginning with his early works from the 1940s to his last painting Labyrinth, completed in 2011. Tickets are available online at www.nga.gov.au/JeffreySmart.

The National Gallery will reopen to the public at 10am on Friday, 29 October. after being closed for 11 weeks since 13 August.

All visitors will need to book free General Entry tickets, which can be done online at nga.gov.au/visit/ or in person at the Concierge Desk in the Gallery foyer. Visitors are reminded that face masks will be required indoors, and they must use CBR Check in upon entry. Further details are available here.

On display will be new two exhibitions - part two of Know My Name: Australian Women Artists 1900 to Now and Project 1: Sarah Lucas - which opened just prior to the lockdown, as well as highlights from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art collection, and collection displays Towards Abstraction and Emotional Body.