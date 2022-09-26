NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Comes to Hayes Theatre Co

Following on from the success of the 2021 Neglected Musicals presentation Cameron Mitchell will direct and choreograph Nice Work If You Can Get It, a new take on classic 1920s musical farce. The tale of Jimmy Winter, a wealthy and carefree playboy living the good life in the midst of Prohibition. Jimmy has an unfortunate habit of marrying chorus girls, until he's forced to marry a woman of substance - Eileen Evergreen, the finest interpreter of modern dance in the world. On the weekend of their nuptials, Jimmy meets Billie Bendix, a tough-as-nails bootlegger who has inadvertently stashed 400 cases of gin in Jimmy's basement. Knocked out by this one-of-a-kind woman, Jimmy must deal with his high-strung fiancée and an assortment of bootleggers, prohibitionists, G-Men and chorus girls, as well as one very moralistic senator.

"This show is such a joy, a true musical comedy," said Cameron Mitchell. "The Gershwin score is so wonderful and the arrangements are reason to do the show alone. It's a great story. So many great characters, the audience will fall in love with them all"

"It's been a big year of Gershwin for me," said Ashleigh Rubenach who will play the tough-as-nails bootlegger Billie Bendix in Nice Work If You Can Get It. "Coming straight off An American in Paris it's such a thrill to jump into another Gershwin musical, Gershwin is unbeatable. Timeless, classic, genius." Ashleigh Rubenach toured nationally as Milo in An American in Paris and was last at Hayes in Cry Baby.

Featuring the songs Nice Work If You Can Get It, Let's Call The Whole Thing Off, Someone To Watch Over Me, Fascinating Rhythm, S' Wonderful, But Not for Me, Lady Be Good, I've Got a Crush on You and more.

"I am so thrilled to be part of bringing the wonderful music of the Gershwin brothers to life," said Grace Driscoll who will play Eileen Evergreen, the finest interpreter of modern dance in the world. "What I love most about this era of music is its timelessness; the sweeping, memorable melodies and of course the sheer lyrical wit make it obvious why Gershwin's work comprises so much of the Great American Song book. It feels nostalgic but at the same time fresh and I can't wait to sing all those wonderful songs audiences already know and love. Oh, and have a barrel of fun while doing so!"

"Music from Broadways Golden Era is done less and less these days so I'm excited that a show like Nice Work If You Can Get It can we fully realised in 2022," said Rob Mallett who will return to his role of Jimmy Winter. "I'm looking forward to playing this role again; this time without a script in my hand."

"This is a hilarious new screwball comedy," said producer Michelle Guthrie. "Poking fun at the Prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and bootleggers, all set to the glorious songs of George and Ira Gershwin: who can ask for anything more?"

Nice Work If You Can Get It was a smash hit on Broadway in 2012 and is based on the very early Gershwin Classics Oh Kay, Girl Crazy and others.

Bookings: www.hayestheatre.com.au or phone 02 8065 7337.