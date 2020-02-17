Monty Python's SPAMALOT Returns To Sydney

Following its sold-out premiere season at Hayes Theatre Co in March 2019, Monty Python's Spamalot is hitting the road on its first national tour. The acclaimed production will be presented at Riverside Theatres this March as the only Sydney stop on the tour!

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT re-tells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Guided by the fabulous diva, The Lady of the Lake, this motley crew of knights battle their way past various cows, killer rabbits, and French, people in pursuit of claiming the legendary Grail.

A diverse, cross-gender cast of heroic/foolish actors embrace the satirical, home-made spirit of Monty Python and the original movie, enlisting the help of some carefully-chosen backdrops, a CD player stuffed with backing tracks, and - when all else fails - a large dose of meta-theatrical humour.

"I'm really excited to share the anarchic, rule-breaking, hilarious world of Python with even more people in 2020", said director Richard Carroll. "Plus, in today's world we know that comedy knows no racial or gender barriers, and I'm excited to see a new generation of diverse performers bring new life to this beloved material."

Tickets available at https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/spamalot/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399.





