Moira Blumenthal Productions' 'Our Second Stage' Series Presents A KIND OF REUNION

The final play for 2020 in the staged reading series Our Second Stage presented by Moira Blumenthal Productions will be A KIND OF REUNION written by Hungarian-born Australian clinical psychologist, writer and human rights advocate Alice Spigelman to be presented on Wednesday 16 December at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre.

Dora, a vivacious woman in her sixties, is an irrepressible force of nature, who loves Marlene Dietrich and plans to become a platinum blonde. Her life moves forward with gusto, so as never to look back at the past.

One evening, the tightly held memories of her traumatic past threaten to loosen when her son Stanley finds clues in an old diary. Stanley is then confronted with the decision to keep the secret to protect her, or risk freeing what has stood stubbornly between them for more than thirty years.

Alice Spigelman AM is a Hungarian-born Australian clinical psychologist, writer and human rights advocate. She is currently chair of Sculpture by the Sea. Her most recent book is The Budapest Job, a thriller set in 1989, at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Spigelman was born in Hungary and came to Sydney with her family in 1956. On arrival in Sydney, with little English, she started school at Santa Sabina College. She has a BA and MA and a postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology from the University of Sydney.

Alice has served on boards and been director for diverse institutions and companies such as the Benevolent Society, The Bundanon Trust, NIDA, Australian Institute of Music, Rural Leadership Program, the Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation as well as director of Australia for UNHCR, the Women's Projects Committee and a member of the Advisory Council, Faculty of Built environment at the UNSW.

Spigelman was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2012 for "service to the community as an advocate for human rights and social justice, particularly for women and refugees, and through contributions to cultural organisations.

Details:

Venue: ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (home of Monkey Baa)

Date: Wednesday 16 December at 3pm & 7pm

Tickets: info and TICKETS

