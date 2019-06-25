Mary Setrakian, Eric Anthony Lopez, Katie Routson & William Toft Lead LET THE SUN SHINE At Sydney Opera House

Broadway Soprano & Master Voice Teacher Mary Setrakian is currently embarking on her LET THE SUN SHINE U.S. & Australian TOUR, with Musical Direction by Matt Rofe. LET THE SUN SHINE is slated for Sydney Opera House on July 28th, 2019.

The evening is set to feature Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of The Opera), Katie Routson (Avenue Q) and William Toft (Wicked) & as Guest Artists.

Broadway Soprano & Master Voice Teacher Mary Setrakian is a native of San Francisco, California. She has been a resident of New York City for over 30 years performing professionally, in conjunction with teaching master voice to a variety of artists in New York, Los Angeles and internationally in Italy, England, Portugal, Russia, Australia and Armenia. She prepared Nicole Kidman for her Golden Globe Award winning and Oscar nominated performance in Baz Luhrman's Moulin Rouge. Mary was called up by NETFLIX, Disney & NBC to vocal coach its leading players. Notable students include Mary J. Blidge, Kate Winslet, James Gandolfini, Mandy Moore and Bobby Cannavale, Kerry Washington, Juliette Binoche, Milla Jovovich, Sierra Boggess, Trudie Styler, Aida Turturro, Debra Cox, Annabella Sciorra, Keri Russell, Tate Donovan, Micky Dolenz, Josh Strickland, Simone, Patrick Cassidy, Charles Osgood, Danish pop star Tim Schou, and Italian stars Serena Autieri, Filippo Timi, Gala, Andrea Osvart, Denny Mendez, Roberta Gambarini, Marco Ligabue, Violante Placido, the a cappella group SeiOttavi, rapper Baby K and singers on the Italian TV shows X Factor, Sanremo and The Voice Italia.

Internationally, Mary is currently the Master Voice Teacher/Guest Artist at the Roma Film Academy. She has taught many workshops at the Pop/Rock School of Italian guitar legend Franco Mussida in Milan, Italy, CPM (Centro Professional Ne. Musica) since 2009. Mary has been teaching a variety of intensives and master classes in Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice, Palermo, San Remo, Ravenna, Manchester, Lisbon, Moscow, Brisbane and Yerevan since 2005. Mary is proud to be the Master Voice Teacher/Guest Artist at The Susan Batson Studio, LLC in New York City since 2000. Mary has been seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing (cast recording). She toured with the Broadway companies of Phantom of the Opera (Madame Giry), Les Miserables, Hello, Dolly! (seen in several performances as Irene Molloy across from Carol Channing) and the World Tour of Evita (Eva Peron in Duisburg, Germany). Mary was featured at Carnegie Hall in Jubilee directed by Herbert Ross.

For Tickets/Info: Visit SydneyOperaHouse.com





