CIRQUE ALICE to Transform Sydney Lyric Theatre This Spring

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Venture down the rabbit hole for the exclusive 2026 Sydney season of Cirque Alice, an epic new show from the creators of Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple and the international smash hits The Illusionists, Le Noir, Circus 1903 and Now You See Me Live, that will transform Sydney Lyric Theatre from 25 September to 11 October.

Produced by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter, Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic adventure and bring to life everyone's favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

Lawson and Painter have created a unique circus show that celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice's Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser' source of inspiration for all ages.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said he was incredibly excited to bring Cirque Alice to Sydney. 'The tales of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland provide the perfect backdrop to create a magical narrative about a cirque show. Filled with some of the most eccentric and larger-than-life characters and creations, the original stories have provided such amazing inspiration for this groundbreaking new production,' Painter said.

Producer Tim Lawson added, 'This is the perfect show for everyone – whether you're on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along – do not miss this performance of jaw dropping acts set around one of the world's most magical stories.'

Cirque Alice will entice audiences down the rabbit hole, with an awe-inspiring set and an enthralling soundtrack featuring newly arranged contemporary renditions of some of the world's favourite classical hits. The show will feature a line-up of the greatest acrobatic performers from around the globe, mesmerising aerialists, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry and dancers, special musical guest, comedic artists and more.

Immerse yourself and get lost in Cirque Alice, a captivating two-hour show for all ages.

Tickets are on sale from 10am today at ticketmaster.com.au

CIRQUE ALICE

Venue: Sydney Lyric Theatre

Season: 25 September - 11 October

Performance Times: Wed - Sat 7pm, Sun 6pm, Matinees Wed, Thurs, Sat & Sun 1pm

Prices: From $69 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 795 267

Tim and Simon have created, produced and presented some of the world's best-selling shows in over 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records across Australia, on Broadway, London and beyond. Their first production together was Le Grand Cirque which sold over 40,000 tickets in 10 days at the Sydney Opera House, followed by Ariel Dreams and Cirque Adrenaline. They then created what would become the world's most successful group magic show, The Illusionists and it's spin offs The Illusionists 2.0, The Illusionists 1903 – The Golden Age of Magic and The Magic of Christmas. These shows broke box office records around the world including The Palace, Marquis and Neil Simon Theatres on Broadway and The Shaftesbury Theatre in London.

Other shows included Le Noir, The Unbelievables, Cirque Paris, Cirque Stratosphere and Circus 1903 – a show that boasted life sized elephants created by the puppeteers from War Horse that enjoyed two sell out seasons at London's Southbank Centre as well as a Las Vegas residency.

In 2019 their company was acquired by Cirque du Soleil, where Simon continued to serve as the company's President and Chief Executive Producer and produced America's Got Talent Live and created Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple, which has been lauded as the new gold standard for Las Vegas shows. During that time Tim produced the Australian tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Disney's The Castle, a 20,000 sqm music experience celebrating the Disney songbook, set around a life size Disney Castle.

Besides Cirque Alice, their acclaimed new show Lionsgate's Now You See Me Live is currently smashing box office records at London's Coliseum this summer prior to a Las Vegas residency and Broadway run, and their highly anticipated world premiere stage production of GEORGE RR MARTIN's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, co-produced with the Royal Shakespeare Company, has just opened at the RST in Stratford to critical acclaim.

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