LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Postponed at The Concourse in Chatswood Due to COVID-19
The production will now run from 1 February 2023.
COVID-19 has struck numerous members of the cast and production team of La Cage Aux Folles, forcing the production to reschedule the season at The Concourse in Chatswood from 30 November 2022 to 1 February 2023.
The venue is going to contact all patrons directly to move ticket holders to the new dates, if they wish.
The previously announced cast features Michael Cormick (Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of The Opera), taking the role of Georges, Albin's husband and nightclub manager is internationally renowned singer and actor.
Neighbour's alumni, Stefan Dennis, returning to the theatre for his first time since the beloved TV show's cancellation, is confirmed to take on the role of Edouard Dindon, conservative politician and future in-law, while screen and theatre star, Zoë Ventoura, joins him as his wife, Marie Dindon
Chloe Dallimore (The Addams Family, The Producers) is the imposingly stylish restauranteur and best friend, Jacqueline. Anthony Brandon Wong (Matrix Reloaded, The Family Law) takes the role of the wild butler/maid, Jacob.
The two young lovebirds Jean-Michel and Anne at the centre of the caper will be played by exciting new talents Noah Mullins (West Side Story) and Chloe Malek (An American in Paris). Also joining the mayhem is Zarif as Francis, the club's stage manager.
Playing the "notorious and dangerous Cagelles" are the extraordinary all singing, all dancing talents of Nick Eynaud, Nick Jones, Joe Meldrum, Liam Peel, Caity Plummer, Ethan Ritchie, Trent Sinclair and Max Walburn.
The entire Australian production team will be lead by Director Cameron Menzies (Hair, Into the Woods) who is returning from his current role as Artistic Director of the Northern Ireland Opera Company to take on this production. Craig Renshaw (Cats, The Phantom Of The Opera) will take on the Musical Director role fronting an 8-piece band, with Choreography by Veronica Beattie George (Boy From Oz, Guys and Dolls), Production Design by James Browne (Blanc de Blanc, Hair), Lighting Design by Karen Norris (Bangarra Dance Theatre, Barbara and the Camp Dogs), Sound Design by Anthony Lorenz (Hair, In The Heights) and Wig and Makeup Design by Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone (Les Girls, Cabaret The Musical).
La Cage aux Folles is a unique show in that it is a traditional Broadway musical with big, brassy dance numbers and yet it was maverick and revolutionary in many other ways including giving birth to the emotional anthem I Am What I Am. Written by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy) and Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame), based on the French play by Jean Poiret. La Cage aux Folles is a story of love, commitment, family, and acceptance, - a timeless and enduring story that many Australians know from the Hollywood movie The Birdcage starring Robin Williams which was based on La Cage aux Folles.
November 27, 2022
