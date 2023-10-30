Kevin McCloud Will Visit Australia in February 2024 With New Live Show HOME TRUTHS

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 31st October.
BAFTA award winning broadcaster, TV host, writer, environmentalist, amateur balloonist and storyteller, Kevin McCloud will return to Australia in February 2024 with his new show - Kevin McCloud's Home Truths. Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 31st October via www.fane.com.au/KevinMcCloud
More than just a live talking event – Kevin McCloud's Home Truths is a romping adventure, packed with hilarious anecdotes, insights from his illustrious TV career, and even a no-holds-barred Q&A where the audience gets to ask the Grand Design host their own questions.
Fri 9 February
Sydney
ICC : Darling Harbour Theatre
Sat 10 February
Newcastle
Civic Theatre
Sun 11 February
Melbourne
Hamer Hall
Mon 12 February
Adelaide
Her Majesty's Theatre
Tues 13 February
Brisbane
QPAC Concert Hall
Wed 14 February
Canberra
Canberra Theatre
Thurs 15 February
Perth
Riverside Theatre
Australians have welcomed Kevin McCloud into their homes for well over 2 decades. As the beloved host of the popular BBC series Grand Designs, Kevin has shared his insights and knowledge of architecture, design, sustainable building and living and so much more as he showcases some of the most extraordinary home renovations undertaken across the UK.
“Australia is an extraordinary place where luckily I feel very welcome,” Kevin says. “I like the can-do attitude that people have. It also has this fantastic energy about it, which is very appealing. So I'm looking forward to returning with my brand new show.”
Kevin McCloud's Home Truths will include a Q&A session that allows audience members to ask Kevin questions and air their deep-seated concerns about architecture, DIY and cushions.
Raised in a house his parents built in Bedfordshire, Kevin, the son of a rocket scientist, studied the history of art and architecture at Cambridge, where he designed shows for the Footlights theatre club and its stars, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson.
Kevin also studied opera in Italy and designed the famous fruit and vegetable ceiling at the Harrods Food Hall, of all things. The Daily Mail described Kevin as a “heartthrob – the one your wives all fancy”, while The Guardian called him “a serious man of taste and integrity”. To prove that, he's an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and is now allowed to use grown-up scissors and power tools.
In a piece headed “Kevin McCloud Is, Hands Down, The Greatest TV Host of All Time”, VICE dubbed him “the most puzzlingly charismatic TV host ever to grace our screens … Kevin McCloud is a character. He's the person you dream of being sat next to at an otherwise dull dinner party.” Kevin, however, objects to the word 'puzzlingly'.
It's an evening that will entertain – and make you think. “I enjoy taking complex ideas and making them accessible,” Kevin says.
“Come one, come all,” Kevin says. “There'll be some very poor music and maybe a little construction mayhem. No hard hat necessary. Hope to see you there.”
