Joining the Dots Presents HELL HOLE: A LOVE STORY

"Hell Hole: A Love Story" brings part of the extraordinary story of Dorothy Day to life. Adapted from an original play by Jo Kadlecek and directed by Nicholas Papademetriou this is the opening play of Joining the Dots Theatre Company's 2021 season.

It is the true love story of American Catholic Activist Dorothy Day. Based in NYC in the1920's, a series of defining events - including her involvement with Eugene O'Neill, some jailtime and her wild love affair - shockingly lead her, a young socialist reporter to a choice that changed her life and consequently the world, no less. Not long after the period that this play looks at, Dorothy Day co-founded the Catholic Worker Hospitality House movement, which continues to this day around the world. Her incredible work for social justice even brought her to Sydney in 1970 where she spoke against the Vietnam War.

Adele Querol is playing the feisty and magnetic Dorothy Day and as she said: "we are all in awe of this remarkable human. Playing a real-life potential saint has meant a lot of reading, a lot of research and even still, the part of her life that we are concentrating on remains quite the mystery." She smiled, "Perhaps the way she wanted it".

"Hell Hole: A Love Story" is playing at the Chippen Street Theatre 3rd March - 13th March2021. The cast: Alex Bryant Smith, Nicholas Papademetriou, Matt Abotomey and Alison Chambers.

For more information about the show head to www.joiningthedotstheatre.com.au.