Hayden Tee Comes to Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Hayden Tee will return to Australia for a one-night-only concert on Sunday 8 December, following the release of his new album Face to Face. Exploring many of the characters Hayden has inhabited on stage in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the UK and the USA, this will be a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with one of today's most acclaimed performers and recording artists in theatre, concert and cabaret.

Hayden is best known for his award-winning (Melbourne Green Room award, Sydney Theatre award) portrayal of Javert in the Australian, New Zealand, Broadway, West End and Dubai productions of Les Misérables. He comes to Sydney fresh from the London production of Matilda, where he performed the role of Miss Trunchbull, earning a BroadwayWorld UK Award nomination for best male performer in a long-running West End show. It will be a welcome return for Hayden and the first time Sydney audiences will have had a chance to see him since his 2017 performance as Lana Lea Sonia in Only Heaven Knows.

In Australia, Hayden has also performed in South Pacific as Joe Cable, Little Women as Professor Bhaer, Titanic as Thomas Andrews, and Dead Man Walking as Father Grenville, as well as in I Love you, you're perfect, now change and Songs for a New World. He has performed the role of Mason Marzak in Take Me Out in Singapore, as well as multiple roles in the South Korean production of CATS and Jekyll and Hyde in Taiwan.

In the USA, Hayden has performed in several productions including Being Earnest as Jack, 1776 as Edward Rutledge, Into The Woods as the Prince and Wolf, My Fair Lady as Freddy Einsford Hill, Camelot as King Arthur and Peter Pan as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling.

Hayden is no stranger to cabaret, winning the New York Award at the 2002 Sydney Cabaret Convention and making his New York cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mamma on 46th Street in Hell's Kitchen. At the concert on 8 December this year, Hayden will be accompanied on piano by Nigel Ubrihien, who also created the stunning orchestrations and arrangements for Hayden's new album, and cellist Karella Mitchell.

Up Close and Intimate is Darlinghurst Theatre Company's flagship cabaret event and has previously starred Caroline O'Connor and Paul Capsis in sold-out shows. Don't miss Hayden Tee - Up Close and Intimate at 7.30pm on Sunday 8 December at Darlinghurst Theatre Company. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/hayden-tee-up-close-and-intimate or on (02) 8356 9987.

Hayden's latest album Face to Face will be available at merchandise stands in the theatre, as well as online musical outlets and at www.haydentee.com





