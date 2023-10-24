Griffin Theatre Company Announces The Suzie Miller Award

Griffin Theatre Company introduces the Suzie Miller Award for mid-career Australian playwrights.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year Photo 2 THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year
Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Photo 3 Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BIG DANCE 2.0 Photo 4 Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BIG DANCE 2.0

Griffin Theatre Company Announces The Suzie Miller Award

Following the international success of Prima Facie, Griffin Theatre Company has announced the new Suzie Miller Award – aimed at supporting mid-career Australian playwrights with a passion to develop daring and innovative new work. 

Hosted in partnership with Suzie Miller, the Award includes a $20,000 commission and two-year residency at Griffin, as well as professional mentorship from the powerhouse playwright herself. It also provides the opportunity to contribute mentorship and other though-leadership to Griffin's Artistic programs such as Griffin Studio and the Griffin Award – paving the way to productions within Australia and overseas. 

Griffin Theatre Company's Artistic Director Declan Greene said ‘Suzie knows better than anyone about the slog of being a mid-career playwright in Australia. She also knows better than anyone about the invention, skill and vision that resides within this community of artists, which Prima Facie, Jailbaby and RBG: Of Many, One are all testament to. As Australia's home for playwriting, Griffin are beyond thrilled to team up with Suzie on this initiative, and to see what phenomenal new writing emerges from it.'

Open to writers with an established practice, who have both industry recognition and a body of professionally produced work, Suzie Miller says:

‘The Award is to recognise the contribution of mid-career playwrights, talented writers who have dedicated so much of their lives to telling Australian stories, and who need to be supported in making a national and global contribution.'

'Australia has some incredible theatre writing talent, yet often Australian playwrights once they have developed their craft are lost to screen because they are not supported in Australian theatres. I am passionate about them being supported to be able to reflect contemporary society back to Australia and the world, and in doing so be part of the greater conversation.' 

Applications to enter are now open and close at 5pm on Wednesday 15th November. For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit the Griffin website here

All applicants will be contacted by mid-December, with shortlisted writers invited to interview to discuss their writing practice and how the Award will benefit them.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
PEAR-SHAPED Opens In Sydney For Monkey Baa Studio Photo
PEAR-SHAPED Opens In Sydney For Monkey Baa Studio

Monkey Baa Theatre Company and Rogue Projects present 'Pear-Shaped' in Sydney. Join young designer Frankie on a dark comedic journey through memories and the challenges of creating a new vision of Alice in Wonderland.

2
Sydney Festival Launches 2024 Program Photo
Sydney Festival Launches 2024 Program

The mainstay of Sydney’s high summer season, Sydney Festival, sails back this January with a first class line-up of World Premieres, extraordinary immersive experiences, cutting-edge public art, Australian exclusives, free events, trailblazing First Nations programming and an epic live music offering. 

3
Final Tickets On Sale for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sydney Season Photo
Final Tickets On Sale for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sydney Season

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Sydney season at Theatre Royal must close in January, 2024 and the final Sydney performances are now on sale!

4
Streamed Shakespeare Brings OTHELLO to Leichhardt Uniting Church Photo
Streamed Shakespeare Brings OTHELLO to Leichhardt Uniting Church

After a string of successful 'Zoom theatre' productions during the pandemic, Streamed Shakespeare returns to present its first ever live, onstage show: Othello, directed by Haki Pepo Olu Crisden (Titus Andronicus and Henry IV Parts One and Two).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Next to Normal in Australia - Sydney Next to Normal
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (11/22-11/25)
TERMINUS in Australia - Sydney TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
You Don't Have To Be Jewish in Australia - Sydney You Don't Have To Be Jewish
Bondi Pavilion Theatre (10/25-11/05)
The Turn of the Screw in Australia - Sydney The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
Landed in Australia - Sydney Landed
Merrigong Theatre Company (11/02-11/04)
Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus in Australia - Sydney Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
Shakespeare In The Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare In The Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Merrigong Theatre Company (11/09-10/29)
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-6/30)VIDEOS
Heathers The Musical in Australia - Sydney Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
Cabaret: Clambake Sink or Swim in Australia - Sydney Cabaret: Clambake Sink or Swim
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You