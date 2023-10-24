Griffin Theatre Company Announces The Suzie Miller Award

Following the international success of Prima Facie, Griffin Theatre Company has announced the new Suzie Miller Award – aimed at supporting mid-career Australian playwrights with a passion to develop daring and innovative new work.

Hosted in partnership with Suzie Miller, the Award includes a $20,000 commission and two-year residency at Griffin, as well as professional mentorship from the powerhouse playwright herself. It also provides the opportunity to contribute mentorship and other though-leadership to Griffin's Artistic programs such as Griffin Studio and the Griffin Award – paving the way to productions within Australia and overseas.

Griffin Theatre Company's Artistic Director Declan Greene said ‘Suzie knows better than anyone about the slog of being a mid-career playwright in Australia. She also knows better than anyone about the invention, skill and vision that resides within this community of artists, which Prima Facie, Jailbaby and RBG: Of Many, One are all testament to. As Australia's home for playwriting, Griffin are beyond thrilled to team up with Suzie on this initiative, and to see what phenomenal new writing emerges from it.'

Open to writers with an established practice, who have both industry recognition and a body of professionally produced work, Suzie Miller says:

‘The Award is to recognise the contribution of mid-career playwrights, talented writers who have dedicated so much of their lives to telling Australian stories, and who need to be supported in making a national and global contribution.'

'Australia has some incredible theatre writing talent, yet often Australian playwrights once they have developed their craft are lost to screen because they are not supported in Australian theatres. I am passionate about them being supported to be able to reflect contemporary society back to Australia and the world, and in doing so be part of the greater conversation.'

Applications to enter are now open and close at 5pm on Wednesday 15th November. For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit the Griffin website here.

All applicants will be contacted by mid-December, with shortlisted writers invited to interview to discuss their writing practice and how the Award will benefit them.