Glen Street Theatre Announces 2020 Education And Family Shows

Glen Street Theatre has announced their 2020 shows for families and schools. This year will be bigger and better than ever with three Australian plays, a circus performance set to Mozart's music and an opera based on a famous poem.

Over thirty schools have booked in to bring their students to productions at the theatre in 2020 and some of the dedicated school performances have already sold-out.

Under the guidance of new Artistic Director Belinda Gibson, the theatre's program for families has gone from strength to strength with education being a primary focus for the future.

"A visit to see live theatre is an invaluable experience for children. Theatre is a unique, immersive learning experience and children feel a part of the action as it unfolds on stage. Families on the Northern Beaches are fortunate to have this venue on their doorstep and I am looking forward to bringing some of the best children's shows in Australia to Glen Street Theatre in the future."

The 91-Storey Treehouse kicks off the year with an adaptation of the best-selling book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. This show will be a wild, weird and wonderful trip through the fantastical world of Andy and Terry for children aged 6 - 12 years.

Kids will be entertained in the Autumn school holidays with Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus. For children aged 3 plus, this production fuses musical mayhem, comedy and circus, all set to the music of Mozart.

The producers of the sell-out production Possum Magic are returning with Edward the Emu for ages 4 - 9 years. Cleverly adapted for the stage, this is children's storytelling at its best. In June you can set sail in a pea green boat with The Owl and The Pussycat. Be swept away with this opera for youngsters 4 plus, featuring stunning vocals, interactive theatre, puppetry and a troupe of musical puffins.

For older children aged 8 - 12 years, JUST Live on Stage sees another hilarious Andy Griffiths book brought to life on stage complete with invisibility pills, Mudmen, vomiting dogs and death defying balloon rides.

Glen Street Theatre is also offering a special school performance to The Sapphires for students from 11 - 18 years. The matinee performance on 4 June is an excellent opportunity for students to experience a contemporary Australian drama giving insight into Indigenous experiences, all set to an unforgettable soul music soundtrack.

Northern Beaches Council Mayor, Michael Regan said: "Council continues to offer a range of resources available to support young people and their families. The Education and Families program at Glen Street Theatre is a great example of how we work with our partners to bring a broad range of opportunities for our local community. I pay tribute to all the teachers and parents who are working with us to ensure the next generation are getting access to these experiences as part of their broad life education".

Schools are still able to submit a booking form and the public are able to purchase tickets to all of the productions via the theatre's website.

Lineup:

The 91-Storey Treehouse 26 - 29 Feb

Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus 16 - 18 Apr

Edward the Emu 6 - 9 May

The Sapphires 2 - 7 Jun

The Owl and The Pussycat 16 - 20 Jun

JUST Live on Stage! 27 - 29 Aug





