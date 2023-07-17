Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

The six Finalists will compete across two rounds and four sessions from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd July.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Photo 1 Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre Photo 3 Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 4 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November

Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced the six outstanding pianists proceeding to the Finals of the 2023 competition, where they will perform on one of the world’s finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. 

The Finalists, in playing order, are: Yungyung Guo, Jeonghwan Kim, Uladzislau Khandohi, Yuanfan Yang, Vitaly Starikov and Wynona Yinuo Wang.

The six Finalists will compete across two rounds and four sessions from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd July, each performing two concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

The Sydney, which takes place every three years, will offer its competitors a total prize pool of $236,500 consisting of cash prizes, international concert engagements, CD recordings and career mentoring, making it one of the world’s leading competitions of its kind.

Tickets for the public to attend the Finals are available via the Piano+ website: https://www.pianoplus.com.au/.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: The Challenge Of Living Across Cultures as Australians with Chinese Heritage Is Co Photo
REVIEW: The Challenge Of Living Across Cultures as Australians with Chinese Heritage Is Contemplated In the Heartwarming and Humorous MISS PEONY.

Michelle Law (playwright) draws on childhood memories of when she finally saw people like herself on screen to create MISS PEONY, a work that celebrates retaining a connection to her heritage while challenging what it means to identify as Chinese in 21st century Australia. 

2
PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA to Play PACT Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe Photo
PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA to Play PACT Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe

Plenty of Fish in the Sea is conceived and directed by Emily Ayoub and Madeline Baghurst. It premiered as part of The Flying Nun program earlier this year. Now, Christopher Samuel Carroll joins the cast for this new iteration of the work for Sydney Fringe's Made in Sydney program

3
MR. BAILEYS MINDER Comes to Ensemble Theatre This Month Photo
MR. BAILEY'S MINDER Comes to Ensemble Theatre This Month

Ensemble Theatre will present Mr Bailey’s Minder, a powerful drama by beloved Australian writer Debra Oswald and starring theatre legend John Gaden, on from 28th July to 2nd September 2023. 

4
Phil Burton and Prinnie Stevens Perform HOT AUGUST NIGHT With the George Ellis Orchestra Photo
Phil Burton and Prinnie Stevens Perform HOT AUGUST NIGHT With the George Ellis Orchestra

For one night only, the George Ellis Orchestra together with Phil Burton (Human Nature) and Prinnie Stevens will take you on a journey back to 1972 to experience the legendary Neil Diamond’s pivotal album Hot August Night. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meteor Orbit  
Riverside Theatres (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical
Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Finals
Sydney Opera House (7/18-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Angels
Hayes Theatre Co (6/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You