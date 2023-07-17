Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced the six outstanding pianists proceeding to the Finals of the 2023 competition, where they will perform on one of the world’s finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

The Finalists, in playing order, are: Yungyung Guo, Jeonghwan Kim, Uladzislau Khandohi, Yuanfan Yang, Vitaly Starikov and Wynona Yinuo Wang.

The six Finalists will compete across two rounds and four sessions from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd July, each performing two concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

The Sydney, which takes place every three years, will offer its competitors a total prize pool of $236,500 consisting of cash prizes, international concert engagements, CD recordings and career mentoring, making it one of the world’s leading competitions of its kind.

Tickets for the public to attend the Finals are available via the Piano+ website: https://www.pianoplus.com.au/.