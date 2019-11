Extra Sydney Shows Added For BERNADETTE ROBINSON In SONGS FOR NOBODIES

Following her acclaimed sold-out season in London's West End, Bernadette Robinson returns to Australia for a limited engagement in the hit play SONGS FOR NOBODIES.



First performed 10 years ago, SONGS FOR NOBODIES will open in Geelong on 13 December then Melbourne from 18 December then to Sydney Opera House from 23 January with new shows being added taking the season to Sunday 9 February 2020. This spellbinding one woman play, is a tour de force of imagined encounters between five mid 20th-century divas, Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas, and five ordinary women.

Renowned Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith has mined a rich seam of longing, humour and quiet frustration to conjure the alchemic effect these women's encounters with their musical idols have on their lives - from right there in the moment to their future choices.



Under the direction of Simon Phillips, Robinson switches characters and vocals without a breath, each song choice a glorious homage and celebration, delivered with passion and emotion that few ever come close to. Every audience member intimately feels that her performance is just for them.



SONGS FOR NOBODIES with Bernadette Robinson was a huge success in the West End, with great reviews for her performance, and for the show generally. As a result, the production was nominated for the UK's most prestigious theatre award - an Olivier Award.



SONGS FOR NOBODIES showcases Robinson's astonishing talent for recreating the great singers of the past. On stage for 90 minutes accompanied by live musicians, her miraculous voice shifts from the smoky blues to a thrilling soprano. With consummate ease, she breathes new life into the five legendary performers and the five ordinary women whose lives were changed by their brush with fame.



SONGS FOR NOBODIES was originally written for Bernadette Robinson by Joanna Murray-Smith on a commission from Simon Phillips as Artistic Director of the Melbourne Theatre Company.









Bookings:

Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Drama Theatre

Friday 13 December to Sunday 15 December

Geelong Performing Arts Centre or

https://geelongartscentre.org.au/whats-on/all-events/songs-for-nobodies/





Arts Centre Melbourne, Fairfax Studio

Wednesday 18 December to Sunday 05 January

Arts Centre Melbourne or

https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2019/musicals/songs-for-nobodies





Sydney Opera House, Playhouse

Thursday 23 January to Sunday 9 February

Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm; Saturday & Wednesday 2pm; Sundays 5pm

Tuesday 4 Feb to Thursday 6 Feb 7.30pm; Fri 7 Feb 6pm & 9pm;

Wednesday & Saturday 2pm; Sunday 9 Feb at 5pm

Sydney Opera House or https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/musical-theatre/2020/songs-for-nobodies.html







Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You