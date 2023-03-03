Entries Are Now Open for the Sydney Eisteddfod's 90th Year

The Sydney Eisteddfod is opening for its 90th year of showcasing young talent in the arts. The beloved performing arts festival has been a cornerstone of the of the Australian cultural landscape since its inception in 1933, with its 2023 season promising to be one of the most exciting yet.

The Sydney Eisteddfod contributes to the evolving culture of Australia by nurturing the performing arts at a grassroots level. The competition's activities run from May to September, with a program of over 350 classical and contemporary events. During this period, it provides performance opportunities for emerging singers, dancers, actors, musicians, composers, bands, choirs, and orchestras from a range of age categories to showcase their talent across seventeen venues in the Sydney area.

The 2023 season boasts an extensive program of competitions and events, including the Sydney Eisteddfod 90th Anniversary Gala concert, showcasing the extraordinary talent of over eighty Sydney Eisteddfod alumni under the baton of Dr Nicholas Milton AM. This year will also see the return of some much-loved events such as The Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship, Opera Scholarship, Piano Scholarship, and the Australasian Open Choral Championship. With over $400,000 dollars in prize money and scholarships available, the 2023 Sydney Eisteddfod promises to be an unforgettable celebration of 90 years of excellence in the arts.













Sydney Eisteddfod Chair, Max Holzner states;

"This year, the Sydney Eisteddfod team has taken on some incredible challenges, adapting to the changing post-pandemic landscape. Despite these challenges, we are more excited than ever for the festival and for our community to see all the things that we have been working on. I believe that the arts have the power to bring people together, to inspire us, and to change the world. I am excited to work with the Sydney Eisteddfod community to create a future that is filled with opportunity and inspiration for all."

When the Sydney Eisteddfod was established in 1933 as a non-for-profit, independent, community-based event, the wealth of talent that was uncovered sparked the beginning of a cultural renaissance in the depression-torn city. The competition has a proud history of discovering and nurturing some of Australia's most renowned performers including Marilyn Jones, Angela Bishop and Malcolm Turnbull. Over the 90 years of the competition, over 2.5 million entrants have performed on Sydney Eisteddfod Stages. It now attracts over 25,000 entrants who perform on world class stages to perform to an audience of over 170,000 people.

The Sydney Eisteddfod is committed to providing a supportive environment for all performers, regardless of their level of experience or skill. Whether you are seasoned professional or a budding young artist, the Sydney Eisteddfod offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable performance experience, receive feedback from industry professionals and connect with other performers from across the country.

Entry to the Sydney Eisteddfod is open now, and young performers are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in this year's competitions.

To find out more about this year's festival and to enter an event visit: www.sydneyeisteddfod.com.au