EDGE SYDENHAM 2022 Comes to Inner West, Sydney Next Month

Inner West, Sydney, known as Postcode 2044 is regarded as a uniquely creative community with vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods made up of different cultures, ideologies and experiences. Come and celebrate Postcode 2044 over two weekends 12-14 August and 19-21 August.

EDGE Sydenham aims to fuel the community by showcasing cutting edge creatives, local bands including The Soul Movers, and school music showcases. You can participate in a physical theatre workshop with Legs On The Wall, learn to skate and join in creating bold public art installations.

The Mermaid - The Story of Annette Kellerman

12, 13 & 14 August

Written by Hilary Bell with music by Luke Styles

Starring Christa Hughes as Annette Kellerman

Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre, Enmore Park

Free all ages performances 6.30pm and 8pm. Limited capacity. Bookings Essential.

An original song cycle that throws light Annette Kellerman; the world's first female action hero, champion swimmer, inventor of underwater ballet and the one-piece bathing costume. The Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre will transform to honour its namesake while the incredible Christa Hughes embodies the spirit of Kellerman, poolside, accompanied by Luke Sweeting on accordion. With special appearance by a team of synchronised swimmers to bring you a delightful and magical night.

EDGE Creative Trails

13 & 14 August

Marrickville, Sydenham, St Peters and Tempe

Discover the epicentre of Australia's most industrious community with Midjuburi Creative Trails. Your chance to sneak a peek into artists' studios. Meet the makers, explore creative spaces, go on a street art tour, join workshops, buy new works, visit pop up galleries, and artist run initiatives open to the public for one weekend only!

Book a guided tour on a vintage bus, go by foot or take a self-guided tour

For map and program details visit www.innerwest.nsw.gov.au/CreativeTrails

EDGE Sydenham - Celebrate Postcode 2044

20 August

Sydenham Green

Developed through EDGE artist residence programs, be the first to see new works created by Shaun Parker & Company, Sair Solidair, Wendy Yu, Living Room Theatre, and more.

The Celebrate 2044 Stage will feature The Soul Movers including Murray from The Wiggles and Dorothy the Dinosaur, local 2044 bands and a showcase of local school music talent. The event will include delicious food and produce by local suppliers, licensed bar, fiery installations produced by Tortuga Studios and loads of creative workshops.