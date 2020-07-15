Dunera Announces Online Italian Food, Music And Culture Special

The Dunera Project has announced "Pizza, Parmigiano and Pavarotti!" - a free live entertainment event of Italian food, culture and music on Thursday July 23 at 11am.



Dunera, an initiative of Sydney's Jewish Community, is an online platform bringing engaging live and on demand events to isolated members of the community,

from books and film to music, arts and food from the comfort of their own home.



Taking us through the Italian food journey and teaching us how to make the perfect pizzas at home, will be Melissa Don Port from Mia Cucina and Lisa Goldberg from Monday Morning Cooking Club.



Melissa Don Port is the founder and director of Mia Cucina, an independent Sydney-based company exploring cuisines in local communities within Sydney, across Australia and worldwide. mRanked among the top 5 food tours in Australia, Melissa loves to explore new flavours and hear old stories from small business owners, merchants and local artisans across many cultural landscapes.



Lisa Goldberg is "one of the girls" at Monday Morning Cooking Club,

a group of Sydney women who came together to share recipes and talk about everything food.

They have so far produced and published four cookbooks, "Monday Morning Cooking Club - the food, the stories, the sisterhood", "The Feast Goes On", "It's Always About the Food" and just released, "Now for Something Sweet".

Lisa has used her time with Monday Morning Cooking Club to share her passion for food, love for heritage recipes and to contribute to the community.



The event will be hosted by lead singer and producer, Ilan Kidron from The Potbelleez and Glassbreakers, who has toured the globe writing hits for Ricky Martin, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Usher, Tina Arena & many others.



Ilan will be joined by his good friend, co-writer and mentor, multi-instrumentalist Eddie Bronson from triple ARIA award winning band Monsieur Camembert as they play some 1950s Italian swing delights.

To make things all the more delicious, there will be a stunning live performance from Soprano Eleanor Lyons and innovative Australian conductor and pianist Vladimir Fanshil as part of their Live At Yours series. The musical 'power couple' - who split their time between their Sydney and Vienna homes - have graced the stages of the Sydney Opera House, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Paris Philharmonic and Bolshoi Theatre to name just a few.

2020 marks Eleanor's mainstage debut with Opera Australia as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni and the launch of Vladimir's own orchestra in his birth city of Odessa - the Odessa Festival Orchestra.



Join this Dunera original online event where you will be able to dine with the hosts for pizza tasting, an open Q&A and a whole lot of entertainment.



Save the date and register now for "Pizza, Parmigiano and Pavarotti" through Dunera: www.dunera.org.au/pizza-parmigiano-and-pavarotti/

www.dunera.org.au

