Darren Criss Returns to Australia for Five-City Tour

Tickets to all shows go on sale on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild award-winner Darren Criss will make a triumphant return to Australia this year for a series of spectacular concerts.

A multi-faceted artist with a career spanning television, film, music and stage, Criss will perform the hits of his career from Glee to Broadway and more at shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Tasmania, Canberra and Sydney in September with his own four-piece band.

Criss shot to fame playing Blaine Anderson on TV phenomenon Glee before his searing performance as spree killer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s award-winning true crime series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

On Broadway, Criss replaced Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, winning the Broadway.com award for favourite replacement for his portrayal of J. Pierrepont Finch, and in 2015 took over the title role in Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Criss returned to Broadway in 2022 to star opposite Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet’s Tony Award-nominated play American Buffalo.

His debut EP Human debuted at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers chart while his follow up EP, Homework, reached No.7 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2021 saw Criss release his third EP, Masquerade, and his debut full-length Christmas album A Very Darren Crissmas which turned into a hugely popular US national tour.

In 2009, Criss created the hugely popular group StarKids while studying at the University of Michigan. The group shot to fame through the cult hit A Very Potter Musical.

Of his return to Australia, Criss said: “My first show in Australia in 2018 was so much fun and I am looking forward to coming back with my friends and seeing more of the country. We are taking things up a notch for this tour and I can’t wait to see everyone!”

Michael Cassel, who brought Darren to Australia in 2018 and is producing his national tour said: “Darren is a consummate showman and his last concert here sold out in eight minutes resulting in many angry phone calls from his fans to the office. Well, good things come to those who wait and now we are bringing him back for a series of shows all over the country, so no one will have to miss out.”
 

Tickets to all shows go on sale on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

Tour Dates

Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre – 3 September 2023
Canberra Theatre Centre – 4 September 2023
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne – 5 September 2023
Theatre Royal Hobart – 7 September 2023
City Recital Hall, Sydney – 11 September 2023



