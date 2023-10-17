DARKFIELD Lands in Sydney Next Month

The season will mark the New South Wales premiere of COMA and EULOGY, accompanied by returning seasons of SÉANCE and FLIGHT. 

Oct. 17, 2023

The highly acclaimed multi-sensory series, DARKFIELD, is making its highly-anticipated return to Sydney this November, where all four of its shipping container experiences - SÉANCE, FLIGHT, COMA and EULOGY - will engulf audiences in complete darkness and challenge their grasp on reality.

The season will mark the New South Wales premiere of COMA and EULOGY, accompanied by returning seasons of SÉANCE and FLIGHT. 

Following a record-breaking season earlier this year which welcomed over 32,000 Sydneysiders, DARKFIELD, produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, is set to push the boundaries of technology and theatre at Harbour Park in Barangaroo from November 23, 2023, to January 21, 2024.

“After Sydney became the largest DARKFIELD season on record earlier this year to date, we knew we had to bring more containers as soon as possible,” said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions. 

“We can’t wait to see the reactions of Sydney audiences as they experience COMA and EULOGY for the first time. And after their sell-out seasons in April, it only made sense for us to bring back SÉANCE and FLIGHT for those who missed out.”

DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside shipping containers where strange and mysterious worlds unfold. These immersive 360-degree audio experiences challenge the senses, exploring the depths of human psychology and perception. 

COMA

Imagine the moment of waking is actually when your dream begins. How can we save you from the unspeakable things that lurk in the dark recesses of your mind?  The cure we offer is a placebo and a promise. Please remember to take your body with you when you leave.

EULOGY

Welcome to DARKFIELD, a dreamlike, labyrinthine hotel that is imagined in the darkness. Using speech recognition technology, guests are transported through rooms and down corridors on an intense and exhilarating journey. EULOGY is a deeper exploration of the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience, versus one that only exists in the imagination.



 

SÉANCE

Step inside, take a seat but don't get comfortable. SÉANCE is an intense sonic performance that explores the psychology of a group of people who have been bombarded with suggestible material. In complete darkness, your senses become vulnerable to persuasion. We only ask that you proceed with an open mind...

FLIGHT

FLIGHT takes audience members through two worlds, two realities and two outcomes to their journey. The many worlds interpretation of Quantum Mechanics proposes all possible outcomes that could occur, are occurring in countless worlds of varying similarity. Find comfort in knowing that however ill advised your choices have been - there is a version of you who made better ones and is suffering less regret and embarrassment.

Tickets to all four DARKFIELD experiences can be purchased online via www.darkfield.com.au/sydney, with prices ranging from $22 to $30 plus booking fees. Christmas gift vouchers are also available.




