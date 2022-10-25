Cast Announced For MOULIN SCROOGE! at Sydney's Seymour Centre

The legend of Kings Cross, the iconic Carlotta will join Trevor Ashley onstage in Moulin Scrooge! this Christmas opening 1 December at Sydney's Seymour Centre. As one of Australia's most glamorous showgirls, Carlotta has been a household name since the 1960s, and brings with her a plethora of experience as a star of stage and screen. Carlotta will play the role of Astrid Zeneca, the impresario / madam of the club. Having recently starred in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on the Gold Coast, this will round out another stellar year on the stage.

"After playing Shirl the barmaid successfully in Priscilla, directed by Trevor Ashley, I screamed my tits off with excitement when asked to do this show. I'm thrilled!" says Carlotta.

Joining Ashley and Carlotta is renowned actor and musical theatre performer Stephen Madsen, fresh from the title role in the Brisbane Festival hit Holding Achilles. He has also been seen in Muriel's Wedding, STC's White Pearl and Cleansed at the Old Fitz. Madsen will play the villain of the piece, The Duke (of York).

As Too-Loose Lautrec, Jakob Ambrose will shine, straight from his leading role in Frozen the Musical for Disney Theatrical. Jakob has previously been seen in West Side Story (Opera Australia), Aladdin, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman (MTC). As Ashley's love interest, we introduce newcomer Jarrod Moore who will play the role of You-In McGregor. Moore recently played Felicia in Ashley's production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical. Jarrod is a graduate of Queensland Conservatorium.

The show is choreographed by renowned dancer and boylesque performer Rhys Bobridge, costumes are by acclaimed designer Angie White, and lighting is by Sam Wylie.

Moulin Scrooge tells the story of Saton (Trevor Ashley), a Kings Cross showgirl desperate to save the strip club she works in. Will she sell her soul to the evil Duke (of York), or try for true love with young composer You-in McGregor? Time is not on her side as the gentrification of the Cross gets closer and closer. She'll literally do anything (and anyone) to save her job! If only it wasn't for her damn Long Covid.

In a madcap adults-only panto from the crazy minds of Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, come and join the fun in this twist on this well-known fable stuffed with songs, gags and way too many medleys.