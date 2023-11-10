Cast And Crew of BRILLIANT TRACES To Host Post-Show Q&A On November 22

Join the cast and crew of Brilliant Traces by Cindy-Lou Johnson for a post-show Q&A on Wednesday 22nd November at FLOW Studios.

The performers and creatives of the show all attended to the Western Australian Academic of Performing Arts and have worked extensively in the industry as performers for companies such as the Sydney Theatre Company, Ensemble Theatre, Home & Away, Poetry in Action, Bell Shakespeare and Sport for Jove. Recall dates for NIDA and WAAPA are being held throughout late November and December.

Auditioners and interested students are invited to a post-show Q&A with the production team to answer questions about auditioning, what to expect on the day, drama school and the industry.

Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3Pw33Sevv. Tickets start at $20 concession, booking link Click HereFor a group discount (10+ people) please email brillianttraces2023@gmail.com

A remote cabin in Alaska. A blizzard rages outside. Henry Harry, the lone resident, has his sombre life of retreat interrupted when Rosannah, fully adorned in her wedding dress, bursts through his front door after driving 60 hours straight to escape her wedding day.

''Most people in their lives have suffered a great deal of pain. In order to really be alive, there's a lot of pain that has to be endured... Through loving, we can grow and heal and change. And as strong as our urge might be to fight it because of the pain it might cause, it's absolutely imperative that we connect.'' - Cindy Lou Johnson, playwright, Brilliant Traces.

Directed by Emma O'Sullivan

With

Kyle Barret

Ruby Maishman

Dates

Thursday 16 November 2023 - Thursday 23 November 2023 (UTC+11)

Location

Flow Studios - 57 Denison St, Camperdown NSW 2050