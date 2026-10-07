Captain Hook Unveiled For HOOK'S NEVERLAND Circus Spectacular at Sydney Opera House
Magician Steve Valentine leads an ensemble of global circus artists including contortionists, teeterboard performers, and knife throwers.
Steve Valentine will play Captain Hook in Hook's Neverland in Sydney. Performances will run 9 - 17 January 2027.
A two-time world champion magician and screen veteran, Valentine (The Illusionists, Wizards of Waverly Place, Crossing Jordan, Spider-Man 3) will lead an international ensemble of circus daredevils with Smee, played by Norwegian contortionist and sideshow legend Captain Frodo (Circus Oz, La Clique, La Soirée) at his side.
Joining them in Neverland will be Tic Tac Trio (Colombia and Spain) and the Gomonov Knife Show (Belarus). Skating duo Candela Sica (Argentina) and Jhoan Campa (Mexico) will also be featured, as well as The Catwall Acrobats (United States, Canada, Brazil).
Hook's Neverland, created by Craig Ilott and Stuart Couzens (GATSBY at The Green Light), is brought to life by director Neil Dorward (Circus 1903), choreographer and resident director Richard Peakman (Cirque du Soleil's 'Auana) and associate director Katy Tate (America's Got Talent Live). The creative team also includes composer Evan Duffy, set designer Dan Potra (Beauty and the Beast, How to Train Your Dragon) and Costume Designer James Browne (The 39 Steps, Velvet Inferno).
Hook's Neverland premieres in the Sydney Opera House from 9 to 17 January 2027, then sails to the Canberra Theatre Centre from 21 to 24 January 2027.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Reefer Madness
Pioneer Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
Shrek The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/30-11/08)
|
A Beautiful Noise
Sydney Lyric Theatre (11/14-12/20)
|
The Elevator
Ensemble Theatre (9/18-10/18)
|
Snowflake
Ensemble Theatre (10/30-11/21)
|
La Bohème
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (1/02-3/17)
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
Sydney Event Centre - The Star (10/15-10/18)
|
Bach & Charpentier – Music for Christmas
St. James’ Church (11/15-11/15)
|
Cruise
Seymour Centre (10/09-10/31)
|
The Shawshank Redemption
Theatre Royal Sydney (1/02-1/31) VIDEOS