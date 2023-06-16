Campbelltown Arts Centre Premieres Original Work by Genre-Defying Theatre Artist Candy Bowers

Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) will present ‘Sweet Mama’, the new music theatre work by award-winning actor, playwright and director Candy Bowers. Renowned for her radical and visually stunning body of work, ‘Sweet Mama’ sees Bowers throw down on a subject that is close to her heart: eradicating Type 2 diabetes.



Sweet Mama was born to combat an invisible enemy slowly and painfully eradicating her people. Armed with ancient knowledge, future technology and excellent dance moves, she embarks on the greatest battle of her life; to beat the monster from inside her mother’s body.



Bowers has delved into the medical, scientific and socio-political nature of the greatest disease disproportionately affecting black and brown people globally, in Australia, and in her own family. Drawing on her childhood love of sci-fi fantasy, 80s video games, afrobeat music and classic theatre training, this production is an imaginative and darkly humorous exploration of what it might take to break the cycle. She says:



“Sweet Mama (Do you believe in destiny?)” is the product of significant research and hands-on care. My mother is at the pointy end of Type 2 diabetes, and family members from Australia and South Africa have been gravely affected by the disease, amplified by Covid-19. The heartbreak and fear of this phenomena have moved me to create a piece that opens up dialogue and provokes radical self-love. I have pulled together an extraordinary international team of designers and music producers to deliver this highly ambitious vision.”



Bowers has a long history within Campbelltown. Growing up locally, she was top girl at St Patrick’s College and went on to study acting at NIDA, before returning to premiere her AWGIE Award-nominated ‘ONE THE BEAR’ (2018) at Campbelltown Arts Centre. Dr George Greiss, Mayor of Campbelltown, says:



“It’s always exciting to champion the success of artists with connections to Campbelltown, and we’re honoured to play host to such an impactful and important work. As a community, we admire Candy Bowers’ commitment to creating art that speaks to diverse audiences - a diversity that is certainly reflected amongst the people of Campbelltown. Works like ‘Sweet Mama’ will continue to solidify Campbelltown Arts Centre’s place as a top tier cultural institution nation-wide.”



Bowers has assembled a power duo of collaborators who’ve grown up between Southern Africa and Australia. Composition/sound designer Christian Biko will assist Bowers in producing an original score that calls on afrobeat, Amapiano, drum and bass and South African folk music. Biko is the Executive Producer at creative agency Bobb Creative, and simultaneously works internationally as a DJ. He has supported the likes of Mobb Deep, Arrested Development, Coolio and Madison Avenue, cementing his place at the forefront of black music. Costume designer Ntombi Moyo is best known as Sampa The Great’s personal designer, as well as recently heading the design team on Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ (2022) music video. Moyo has also collaborated with icons such as Rihanna, Rico Nasty, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.



Sweet Mama opens at Campbelltown Arts Centre on Wednesday 26 July, until Saturday 29 July 2023. Tickets for matinee, evening and school performances are available now via the C-A-C website.

Sweet Mama

Written, directed and performed by Candy Bowers.

Composition/Sound Design: Christian Biko

Costume Design: Ntombi Moyo

Duration: 50 mins

Tickets: $30 Adult

$15 Concession/Elders

$15 Student (2 teachers free per school booking)