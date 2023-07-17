CREME DE LA CREME Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Performances run 12 - 24 September.

Jul. 17, 2023

Strap yourself in and experience the Crème de la Crème of this year's Sydney Fringe Festival, as Head First Acrobats presents an extraordinary variety show like no other at Spiegeltent Festival Garden, Fringe’s all-new precinct at The Entertainment Quarter.

Equal parts grit, sweat, glitz and glam, this jaw-dropping five-star production takes centre stage for two weeks (12 - 24 September), and is ready to set The Vault alight with the naughtiest cabaret lineup on this side of the Eastern Distributor.

Prepare yourselves for world-class acrobatics, hilarious skits, physical comedy, and a touch of ‘cheeky’ nudity, as seasoned performers captivate the crowd with their weird and wonderful talents – offering a true circus experience that is both genuine and exhilarating.

After a killer award-winning season at Fringe World, and uber-successful seasons at Adelaide and Brighton Fringe, Crème de la Crème is fired up and ready to leave Sydneysiders astounded with wit, bare bums and mind-boggling acrobatics.

Thomas Gorham, Artistic Director of Head First Acrobats said, “Crème de la Crème is a celebration of the extraordinary and the unconventional. We've curated a lineup of world-class acts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, gasping in awe and laughing uproariously.”

“It's a night of sheer entertainment, where the unexpected becomes the highlight. We can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with the Sydney Fringe Festival audience," he said. 

Showing alongside Crème de la Crème in The Vault, a purpose-built geodesic domed tent nestled within the magical Spiegeltent Festival Garden, will be Head First Acrobat’s adult circus show, the hedonistic extravaganza GODZ. 




