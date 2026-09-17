CIRQUE EMPIRE Will Premiere at Coliseum Theatre Sydney

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The Coliseum Theatre has announced the world premiere season of Cirque Empire, an epic new spectacle from the creators of the global smash hits Cirque Alice, Now You See Me Live and Circus 1903 which will transform Sydney’s Coliseum Theatre into a 1920’s party from 7 January 2027.

Produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Empire boasts extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe promising the most outrageous entertainment in a decade of decadence.

The year is 1922. A visionary young impresario recently inherited his late father’s fortune and invested every penny in creating the ultimate New York City destination for roaring twenties revelry. He has imported the most breathtaking, outrageous, and exotic talent from across the globe to perform nightly in his opulent theatrical extravaganza, assembling an eclectic cast of characters from high-flying aerialists and avant-garde acrobats to hysterical comedians and dazzling dancers.

Executive Producer, Tim Lawson, said he was thrilled to be returning to the Coliseum with a world premiere production. “We had such fun and great success with Cirque Alice at the Coliseum last year, it was our first choice to open Cirque Empire. The show will, as always, boast spectacular entertainment that will dazzle audiences of all ages – whether you’re on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along”

With the cast to be announced in the coming months, Creative Producer Simon Painter said audiences could expect a lineup of some of the most extraordinary performers on Earth who must be seen to be believed, from jaw-dropping international circus acts to side-splitting comedians, alongside an elite troupe of Australia’s most sensational dancers.

“The cast that has been selected for this show is amongst the very best acrobatic, dance and comedic talent that has ever been presented in any circus show, and we cannot wait to share these truly unbelievable acts with Sydney audiences,” said Painter.

Richard Errington, CEO of West HQ, said, “Securing Cirque Empire for the Coliseum Theatre is a significant win for Western Sydney and reflects our commitment to bringing exceptional live entertainment to the region. Cirque Empire offers audiences a spectacular and distinctive live experience. It’s another example of the calibre and diversity of entertainment being delivered right here in Western Sydney.

Errington added “This is about more than one show - it’s about building the identity of the Coliseum Theatre as a destination for live entertainment. Cirque Empire adds to that momentum and reinforces the Coliseum’s role in putting Western Sydney firmly on the cultural map.”

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