ALL THINGS MUST PASS Beatles Play to Open at Sydney Fringe Festival

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Lane Cove Theatre Company, in association with Sydney Fringe and the Lane Cove Festival, will present All Things Must Pass, a play about The Beatles by David Potter, directed by Luke Derrick.

Introducing an original Australian work, ALL THINGS MUST PASS, written by David Potter is an intimate, time-bending exploration of friendship, fame and grief. In the wake of John Lennon's death, Ringo, George and Paul each grapple with the loss of their brother-in-arms, a man who changed both their lives and the world.

Directed by Luke Derrick (Dir. The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hills MTC), ALL THINGS MUST PASS will be performed at the Pottery Lane Performance Space in Lane Cove from the 10th to the 13th of September as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival and the Lane Cove Festival.

The castincludes Clayton Moss (Ten Pound Poms, Australian Gangster, All Saints) as John Lennon; Rachel Bendeich (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Mamma Mia) as Paul McCartney; Matt Clayton (A Dream Play) as George Harrison; and Blake Nicholas (Look Back in Anger) as Ringo Starr.

Performances will take place 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th of September at Pottery Lane Performance Space, Lane Cove.

As memories blur with reality, John drifts in and out of the minds of Paul, George and Ringo, appearing in fragments of laughter, arguments and songs long finished. Ringo feels John's presence most vividly, haunted and comforted by the ghost of their bond. George retreats into his faith, searching for peace through spirituality. Paul, ever the perfectionist, wrestles with how to move forward, both as an artist and as a man.Through a series of heartfelt, surreal and often darkly funny scenes, the four Beatles, including one living on in spirit, navigate the long and winding road of grief, learning that even legends must face the truth that all things must pass.

Since 1995, LCTC has provided artistic, educational and recreational opportunities to people from all walks of life. What keeps us evolving is the continual influx of new members and the energy and enthusiasm that they bring. It's our goal to make theatre accessible to all members of the community of Lane Cove and greater Sydney so we remain independent and community-based in our approach. We present four full-scale productions each year including plays, musicals, and a children's production. We are proud to be a part of Sydney's thriving performing arts scene and we look forward to seeing you at one of our shows soon.

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