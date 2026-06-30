WHERE IS THE GREEN SHEEP? to Play Sydney's Coliseum Theatre This School Holidays

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Monkey Baa's hit stage adaptation of the book Where is the Green Sheep? will come to Western Sydney and the spectacular Coliseum in Rooty Hill in the July school holidays.

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has toured the show all over Australia with sell out performances wherever it has gone. Now they are bringing Where is the Green Sheep? to families in Sydney's West on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 July.

Where is the Green Sheep? is an immersive visual theatre experience based on the beloved book by Mem Fox & Judy Horacek, adapted for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare.

Audiences meet Blue Sheep who loves blue flowers and Red Sheep who cartwheels in the fields, Bath Sheep who loves bubbles and Bed Sheep who loves to bounce.

But where is that Green Sheep???

Directed and adapted by Monkey Baa's Artistic Director Eva Di Cesare, and blending puppetry and animation, the production invites young audiences to join three farmers on a playful and surprising quest to find the elusive green sheep.

Co-created with students from Bankstown West Public School, the show integrates their voices as narrators so the world they know is reflected on stage.

As families think more about time online, many parents are seeking real-life moments that help young people feel present and connected. This production creates that space.

Young people sit with their families, watch characters appear in front of them, listen to real voices and respond in the moment. It offers an experience that cannot be replicated on a screen and creates shared memories that last. And it's coming to the West!

Judy Horacek, co-creator of the original book and member of the creative team, says, “From the first tiny green sheep I drew years ago, to making the book with Mem with its beloved flock of quirky sheep, to me being part of the team bringing the book to the stage, has been an incredible experience. We've created a play that is very true to the book, but at the same time full of wonderful new surprises - it's impossible not to adore it!”

Mem Fox, co-creator of the original book, says, “Where is the Green Sheep? It's travelling around Australia! This play is the crowning glory of its long and glorious career. It's been loved by millions of children for over twenty years, but now I love it even more!”



Eva Di Cesare, writer, director and Artistic Director of Monkey Baa, says, “So many young people know this book by heart. Seeing it come alive on stage lets families share a special moment together. It's playful, full of big feelings and discovery - in the spirit of the original story.”

Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ, said, “We're delighted to welcome Where is the Green Sheep? to the Coliseum Theatre in partnership with Monkey Baa. This much-loved Australian story is a wonderful experience for young audiences and families in Western Sydney and we're proud to present it on our stage.”

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