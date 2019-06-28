CHASING SMOKE Comes to Bondi Feast

For the very first time in Sydney audiences have the opportunity to see the award-winning contemporary circus show, Chasing Smoke, for five nights only at Bondi Feast. Featuring Australia's only Indigenous contemporary circus ensemble, the show is led by Samoan-Australian director and Casus Circus co-founder Natano Fa'anana (Polytoxic; Briefs).

Winner of the 2017 Green Room Award for Best Contemporary Circus, Chasing Smoke is an evocative and triumphant work that stokes the fires of identity, adversity and success for a unique cohort of young Australians, performed by First Nations circus stars Lara Croydon, Ally Humphris, Johnny Brown, Dylan Singh and Pearl Tia Thompson.

The performance takes place during NAIDOC Week, which runs 7-14 July this year. NAIDOC is a showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, heritage and cultures, and acknowledges and celebrates First Australians' achievements and contributions.

Originally produced by Circus Oz via their BLAKflip program, Chasing Smoke premiered to critical and audience acclaim at the inaugural Yirramboi Festival in 2017, praised for its striking aerial, dance, sketch comedy and floor-based routines. Following its debut, Chasing Smoke was taken on by Brisbane-based Casus, who has emerged as one of the world's leading contemporary circus ensembles, with audiences exceeding 400,000 in 22 countries worldwide.

Casus co-founder and Chasing Smoke director Fa'anana said the work offered a glimpse into the world's oldest living culture through jaw-dropping contemporary circus.

"In an age where culture, tradition, land and identity are under threat, Chasing Smoke is the spark that ignites the question 'Who am I?' from a collective who has 65,000 years of history to sift through in search of an answer," Fa'anana said.

"These deadly rising stars of Australian contemporary circus pull no punches in sharing their intimate personal stories, each offering a unique stance on what it is like to be at the pinnacle of the world's oldest living culture."

"Casus is strongly committed to furthering opportunities for diverse performers and are proud to have more than 60% of our ensemble artists identifying as culturally diverse. Chasing Smoke is not just a show, it's also a gateway or conduit for any up and coming artists who might want to do this too... We welcome them all."

Chasing Smoke plays Bondi Feast on 9th - 12th July at 8.30pm. Ticket link: https://tix.bondifeast.com.au/Events/Chasing-Smoke/Fri-Jul-12-2019-20-30





