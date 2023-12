BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards December 5th Standings; THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dylan Hayley Rosenthal - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 14%

Matt Herne - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 12%

Michael Astill - WINTER WONDER MAN - Sutherland Arts Theatre 12%

Trevor Ashley - MOULIN SCROOGE - Seymour Centre 10%

Addy Robertson - THEMME FETALE: THE FINAL STRIP - Qtopia 9%

Olivia Ruggiero - BROADWAY DIVA - Live at the Bandstand 9%

Jordan Miller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 9%

Cameron McCredie - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 7%

Liam Faulkner Dimond - THE STORY OF TONIGHT - Castlereagh Boutique Hotel Cabaret Room 7%

Thomas Campbell - BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 4%

Gordon Vignelles - THE STORY OF TONIGHT - Clares Cabaret/ 2%

Callum Sandercock - THE VELVET VOICE - Live at the Bandstand 1%

Michaela Cadwgan - IFAC HANDA AUSTRALIAN SINGING COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT - Concert Hall, The Concourse 1%

Jens Radda - JENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA - Cabaret Club - Castlereagh Boutique Hotel 1%

Eleanor Greenwood - IFAC HANDA AUSTRALIAN SINGING COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT - Concert Hall, The Concourse 1%

Cassandra Doyle - IFAC HANDA AUSTRALIAN SINGING COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT - Concert Hall, The Concourse 1%

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono - IFAC HANDA AUSTRALIAN SINGING COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT - Concert Hall, The Concourse 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Harrison - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 20%

Daniel Lavercombe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 10%

Amy Curtin - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 8%

Kristen Hockley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 8%

Emma Stewart - FINDING NEMO - Rockdale Musical Society 7%

Tracey Rasmussen - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 7%

Emma Van Veen - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 7%

Kristen Hockley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 6%

Irene Toro - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 5%

Janina Hamerlok - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Willoughby Theatre Company 5%

Lauren Butler - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 5%

Kate Anthonisz & Lauren McKinnon - ADDAMS FAMILY - North Shore Theatre Company 4%

Sarah Paull - AMERICAN IDIOT - Hornsby Musical Society 4%

Lauren Nalty Magri - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 3%

Nova Raboy - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - Belvoir St Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tara Holloway - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 22%

Coralie Broadhurst - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 13%

Katie Griffiths - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 11%

Rod Herbert - FINDING NEMO - Rockdale Musical Society 9%

Tara Holloway - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 8%

Lily Mateljan - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway 8%

Carina Herbert/Ingrid Lecaros - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 7%

Anna Cordingley - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House 6%

Katie Griffiths - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 5%

Susan Carveth - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Anthea Brown - 33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 3%

Hailley Hunt - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 2%

Hailley Hunt - HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 1%

Kim Bishop - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 1%

Jessi Seymour - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 1%



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 57%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 43%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anthony Halpin and Flynn Crewes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 27%

Adam Haynes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Willoughby Theatre Company 9%

Bridget Keating-McIntosh - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9%

Michael Astill - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 8%

Luke Quinn - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 8%

Declan Moore - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 7%

Ciewern Newell & John Hanna - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 7%

Jason Oxenham - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 6%

Miriam Rihani - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

Tim Dennis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 5%

Sam Hooper - CITY OF ANGELS - Hayes Theatre 5%

Bernadette Fam - BLACKLISTED - Hayes Theatre 3%

Gary Abrahams - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sophia Bryant - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 21%

Joshua Maxwell - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 16%

Andrew Castle - THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 13%

Meg Girdler - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 9%

Tom Massey - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 9%

Kate Gaul - CAMP - Seymour Centre 8%

Ryan Whitworth-Jones - HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 6%

Kenneth Moraleda - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 6%

Ryan Whitworth-Jones - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

Molly Haddon - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 4%

Kate Gaul - BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 20%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 10%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 8%

DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 7%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 6%

MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 6%

THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Willoughby Theatre Company 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 4%

ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 3%

CITY OF ANGELS - Hayes Theatre 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 2%

33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 2%

THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 1%

CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

CAMP - Seymour Centre 1%

HERCULES - Lane Cove Theatre Company 0%

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 0%

PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA - PACT Theatre 0%

THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 28%

Tom French - MAMMA MIA! BYWTC - The Concourse Chatswood 11%

Lachlan Roberts - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 10%

Blake Williams - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 9%

Lachlan Roberts - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 8%

Catherine Mai - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway 6%

Thomas Doyle - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 6%

Kate Baldwin - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 4%

Casey Moon-Watton - 33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 3%

Trent Suidgeest - HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 3%

Mehran Mortezaei - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Morgan Moroney - CAMP - Seymour Centre 2%

Jeremy Cardew - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Saint Clair - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 2%

Victor Kalka - BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 1%

Victor Kalka - PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA - PACT Theatre 1%

Cian Bryne - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Snellgrove - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 14%

Peter Sampson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 10%

Thomas McCorquodale - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 8%

Jonah Eskander - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 8%

Matt Herne - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 6%

Jeremy Kindl and Gianna Cheung - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 6%

Tali Greenfield - ALADDIN, JR. - Zenith Theatre 6%

Callum Tolhurst-Close - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Willoughby Theatre Company 6%

Matt Herne - BIG FISH - Sydney Youth Music Theatre 6%

Alvin Mak & Koren Beale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 6%

Dean Turner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 5%

James McAtamney - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 5%

Andy Freeborn - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 5%

Alvin Mak - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 4%

Koren Avril Beale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

David Lang & David Russell - AMERICAN IDDIOT - Hornsby Musical Society 3%

David Gardos - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Riverside Parramatta 1%

Anthony Barnhill - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 0%



Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 22%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 10%

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - Theatre Royal 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 7%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 6%

MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Willoughby Theatre Company 6%

FINDING NEMO - Rockdale Musical Society 6%

FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 5%

ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

CITY OF ANGELS - Hayes Theatre 3%

BLACKLISTED - Hayes Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Capitol Theatre 1%

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE DISMISSAL - Seymour Centre 27%

FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - Belvoir St Theatre 14%

RHOMBOID - Liminal Productions, KXT on Broadway 13%

DUMB KIDS BY JACOB PARKER - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 11%

THE BOYS ON THE BUS BY JAMIE HORNSBY - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 11%

BROADWAY DIVA - Live at the Bandstand 8%

CAMP - Seymour Centre 4%

HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 3%

THE VELVET VOICE - Live at the Bandstand 2%

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 2%

BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 2%

ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Daniel Wakeford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 14%

Matthew Herne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Pioneer Theatre Castle Hill 11%

Jordan Miller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 8%

Alyssa Bishara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 7%

Declan Dowling - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 7%

Ebony Black - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 5%

Philby McIntosh - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 5%

Hannah Fletcher - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 4%

Karen Oliver as Donna - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 4%

Jacen Bennet - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 4%

Tyler Hoggard - RENT - Miranda Musical Society 4%

Mat Verevis - TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - Theatre Royal 3%

Daniel Wakeford - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 3%

Aaron Tsindos - CITY OF ANGELS - Hayes Theatre 3%

Geoff Stone as Sam - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 3%

Jess Kok - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 3%

Max Waterson - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Tommy James Green - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Chae Rogan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 2%

Jay Cullen - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Michele Lansdown - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 1%

Joshua Houston - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 1%

Tania de Jong AM - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 1%

Anton Berezin - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Glen Street Theatre 1%

James Burchett - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Sheen - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House 17%

Richard Wu - RHOMBOID - Liminal Productions, KXT on Broadway 14%

Kani Lukuta - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 12%

Matthew Doherty - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 9%

Georgia britt - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 5%

Thomas Campbell - BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 5%

Michelle Masefield - 33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 4%

Jacqui Wilson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 4%

Isaac Owen - THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 4%

Anna Desjardines - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Freeman - FUNNY MONEY - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 3%

Michelle Bellamy - THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 3%

Thomas Southwell - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 3%

Riley McNamara - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Shaw Cameron - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 2%

Sammy Walter - LOVE FROM A STRANGER - Genesian Theatre 2%

Jess Davis - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 2%

Molly Haddon - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE JERSEY LILY - Genesian Theatre 2%

Penny Day - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 2%

John Gomez Goodway - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 1%

Mark Alexander Tyrie - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

Cariad Weitnauer - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 0



Best Play

FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - Belvoir St Theatre 15%

RHOMBOID - Liminal Productions, KXT on Broadway 13%

DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 11%

THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 11%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 9%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 8%

CAMP - Seymour Centre 5%

33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 5%

THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

FUNNY MONEY - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 4%

FADE - National Theatre of Parramatta 4%

THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 3%

BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 1%

ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Rockdale Opera company 57%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - The Cooperative 26%

PAGLIACCI - The Cooperative 17%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Halpin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 25%

Flynn Crewes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 12%

Cierwen Newell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 11%

Ebony Black - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 11%

John Hanna - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 6%

Benedict Janeczko-Taylor - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 6%

Cierwen Newell / Adam Ring - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 6%

Hailley Hunt - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 5%

Soham Apte - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 4%

Soham Apte - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 4%

Maureen Cartledge - 33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 4%

Hailley Hunt - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Hailley Hunt - HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 2%

Jacob Battista - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Riverside Parramatta 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Loud and Clear - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 38%

Kieran Vella - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 15%

Paul Gatehouse - MARY POPPINS - Capitol Theatre 11%

Christine Pan - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway 9%

Christine Pan - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 6%

Christine Pan - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - Belvoir St Theatre 5%

Madeleine Picard - HOW TO WIN A PLEBISCITE (AND TENNIS) - Festival of Emerging Artists 3%

Michael Schell - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Zachary Saric - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 3%

Molly Haddon & Cian Byrne - THE HOLLOW - Genesian Theatre 2%

Nate Edmondson - BETTY IS A BUTCHER - PACT Theatre 2%

Daniel Herten - PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA - PACT Theatre 2%

Marcello La Ricco - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - Riverside Parramatta 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dylan Hayley Rosenthal - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company 13%

Ben Oliver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 10%

Tiana Bishara - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 7%

Max Fernandez - FINDING NEMO - Rockdale Musical Society 6%

Vincent Holdom - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 5%

Cameron McCredie - LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 5%

Clive Hobson as Harry - MAMMA MIA! BY WTC - Willoughby Theatre Company - Concourse Chatswood 5%

Kayla Ingle-Olsen - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 5%

Zoe Allsop-Lander - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 4%

Kate Xouris - KINKY BOOTS - Noteable Theatre Company, Concourse Theatre Chatswood 4%

Nova Raboy - FORGETTING TIM MINCHIN - 25A 4%

Jonathan Holmes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 4%

Ava Crewes - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 3%

Nelson Bowler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 3%

Megan Robinson - BE MORE CHILL - Brooke Lohst - Northshore Theatre Company 3%

Heath Anderson - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 3%

Grace Ellis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 2%

Mikey Kilbane - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 2%

Rebecca Carter - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 2%

Melissa Glinn - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Paul Hanlon - CITY OF ANGELS - Hayes Theatre 2%

Tennessee Baz-Jeffrey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 1%

Olivia Bailey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 1%

Emma Flynn - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

Blake O'Brien - ASSASSINS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kyra Kent - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 13%

Joseph Raboy - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway 11%

Rahel Romahn - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House 9%

Robert Snars - 33 VARIATIONS - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill 7%

Rosie Daly - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 6%

Joanne Gabbe - THE FARNDALE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY PRODUCTION OF MACBETH - Lane Cove Theatre Company 5%

Alec Steedman - ONE HOUR NO OIL - KXT 4%

Alice bendall - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 4%

Lily Balatincz - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House 4%

Kate Wilkins - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 3%

Shaun Loratet - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Connor Reilly - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 3%

Fraser Crane - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 3%

Rachel Seeto - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Matthew Giles - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Angharad Wise - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Oli McGavock - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Jenny Jacobs - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Genesian Theatre 2%

Ryan Hodson - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Lou McInnes - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Erica Nelson - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Dominique Purdue - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 2%

Harrison Collis Oates - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Dax Fox - CLOUDSTREET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

Mym Kwa - DUMB KIDS - Legit Theatre Co, KXT on Broadway 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society 18%

BIG FISH - Sydney Youth Music Theatre 12%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company 11%

FANGIRLS THE MUSICAL - Sydney Opera House 10%

FINDING NEMO - Rockdale Musical Society 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Engadine Musical Society 8%

THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions 7%

WINNIE THE POOH - Sydney Opera House 5%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 4%

ALPHABETICAL SYDNEY: ALL ABOARD - Sydney Opera House, Concourse Theatre Chatswood, The Joan Penrith 3%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Regals Musical Society 3%

HERCULES - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Sydney Opera House, Concourse Theatre Chatswood, The Joan Penrith 2%

THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE - Sydney Opera House 1%