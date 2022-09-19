Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bold New Limited Season of BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE Comes to Sydney

Performances run 30 Oct – 5 Nov.

Sep. 19, 2022  

After a triumphant, popular and critically acclaimed year of productions and zoom performances last year, Lambert House Enterprises has announced its first for 2022.

It's a bold, energetic and provocative reworking of Leonard Gershe's Tony and Oscar-winning classic, the Broadway hit: "Butterflies are Free".

It comes to the historic New Theatre in Sydney's inner west from October 30 for a limited season of just nine performances. A regional tour is set to follow.

Butterflies are Free is a romantic dramedy - the story of two unlikely lovers coming together under the watchful eye of an overbearing mother.

This bold new version stars Samson Alston, who many will remember from his acclaimed performance at the end of Sydney's first lockdown in The Credeaux Canvas (earning a Broadway World nomination for Best Actor). Since then he has become internationaly known as Teenage Thor in the Marvel epic Thor Love and Thunder, the TV series RFDS and now a pivotol role in the new STAN series Year Of which premieres in the new year.

He's joined by his co-star from Year Of, the prodigiously talented Tharanya Tharan (More Than This, Mustang FC, Shantaram on Apple TV ). Bringing these two together will set off "theatrical fireworks" according to producer-director, Les Solomon. He also says it's a play for which he has always had an enormous affection.

"I remember seeing the original Australian production starring Miriam Karlin and Wendy Hughes. Often seen as a very 'safe' show, we are going to re-invent it, bringing it into the "now". There will be things in this production no one would imagine: daring, bold, provocative. Yet we will remain faithful to the text and the intent of the story. And I am thrilled to have two of the hottest young stars in Australia playing the central roles."

The production also features Australian theatre favourite Michele Lansdown (The Drowsy Chaperone, Don't Make me Sing) and Mitch Roberts (Jekyll & Hyde).

Lambert House Enterprises presents Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe
30 Oct - 5 Nov at New Theatre, King Street Newtown
Sunday 30 Oct 1pm (preview) and 5.30pm | Mon 31 Oct 7.30pm
Tues 1 to Fri 4 Nov 7.30pm | Sat 5 Nov 2pm and 7pm
Directed by Les Solomon, lighting design by Larry Kelly
Starring Samson Alston, Tharanya Tharan, Michele Lansdown & Mitch Roberts
Bookings www.trybooking.com/CCPBG

Warning: This play features some strong themes, herbal cigarette smoking, some language & nudity.


