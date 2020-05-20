Belvoir To Host Free Online Concert

Belvoir has announced their first ever online concert! Streaming from Friday 22 May for one weekend only, Belvoir in Concert presents the best of Belvoir's songs in a series of specially recorded performances by their original cast members. The Concert will be presented just for the joy of it, and to say thank you to Belvoir's loyal fans for their support during the current difficult times.

Belvoir have presented an incredible array of Australian musicals over the years. Hosted by the irrepressible Virginia Gay (Calamity Jane) the concert will stream across Facebook, YouTube and the Belvoir website for one weekend only. Featured artists will include Xavier Samuel, Chika Ikogwe, James Majoos, Kimberly Hodgson and Ayesha Madon, with more surprise guests to be featured on the day.

Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack said "We have been humbled and greatly cheered by the support of so many people in these weird times, so we wanted a way to say cheers back to those who have sent us messages of support or donated tickets. We can't keep the lights on without you, but we keep the lights on for you."

Belvoir in Concert will premiere on Friday 22nd May via www.belvoir.com.au and will be available to watch for free on the Belvoir website, Facebook and YouTube accounts for one weekend only.

To assist Belvoir in supporting artists at work, please donate via the Belvoir website, and a generous anonymous donor will match your donation dollar for dollar.

