Barrie Kosky Will Appear in Conversation With STC Artistic Director Kip Williams

The event is on Tuesday 27 June. 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Barrie Kosky Will Appear in Conversation With STC Artistic Director Kip Williams

Experience two of Australia’s most influential theatre-makers 'in conversation' at an intimate, one night event, hosted by Sydney Theatre Company on Tuesday 27 June. 

Since he exploded onto the scene in the early-1990s, Melbourne-born Barrie Kosky has been synonymous with avant-garde, deeply complex and stunningly beautiful theatre. Today he is widely considered one of the greatest living stage directors in the world and through productions like 1997's Tartuffe, the eight-hour epic The Lost Echo in 1999 and 2008's Women of Troy, all STC productions, he has patented a world class but uniquely Australian style of high concept performance.

Kip Williams is Sydney Theatre Company's youngest ever Artistic Director and has, since his directorial debut with the Company in 2012's Under Milk Wood, consistently created boundary-pushing and agenda-setting theatre for STC stages. Most recently, Kip has been experimenting at the intersection of live performance and film – a hybrid genre he dubs "cine-theatre" – and producing some of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved Australian art of recent times, from Suddenly Last Summer and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui to The Picture of Dorian Gray and Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
 

Over the course of the evening Barrie and Kip will discuss Barrie’s work over the last ten years and how to make theatre in our increasingly challenging times. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet two of our greatest artists. 




