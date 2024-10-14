Bach Akademie Australia Brings to Life Baroque Masterpiece BACH'S CHRISTMAS ORATORIO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bach Akademie Australia will bring to life Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, a Baroque masterpiece that beautifully captures the joy, wonder, and mystery of the Nativity. These special performances, marking the first Sydney presentations in 15 years using period instruments and in an authentically informed interpretation, will take place at the iconic City Recital Hall in Sydney on Friday, 8 November, and at Our Lady of Dolours Catholic Church, Chatswood on Sunday, 10 November.

Featuring some of Australia’s finest vocal talents, including internationally acclaimed tenor Andrew Goodwin and ARIA Award-nominated baritone David Greco – audiences will be transported through the Christmas story in a rich musical journey. From the birth of Jesus to the visitation of the shepherds, the adoration of the Magi, through the celebration of the New Year, and culminating in the Epiphany, this timeless work offers a musical exploration of the season’s most profound moments.

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio is a series of six cantatas that stand as one of his most monumental achievements. Written in the winter of 1734-35, each cantata showcases Bach’s brilliance in crafting inventive soundscapes and masterful orchestration, employing dynamic combinations of instruments and voices to convey the essence of joy, hope, and renewal.

Bach Akademie Australia’s Artistic Director Madeleine Easton said, “To me, the Christmas period without the music of Bach is unthinkable! And of all the music written for this time of year, none captures the miracle and joy of the Christmas story better than this work. The way Bach times his work to coincide with turning of the year is masterful, truly capturing the essence of joy and renewal for all of us.”

Join Bach Akademie Australia’s full choir and orchestra in a celebration of expressive voices, pastoral woodwind and triumphant brass, creating an exultant and divine musical offering.

