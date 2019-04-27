BWW REVIEW: The Charismatic Composer And Music Director To A Multitude Of Musicals Steven Kreamer Comes Out Into The Spotlight For His Intimate Cabaret I SING SONGS

Friday 26th April 2019, 7pm, Hayes Theatre

Whilst many could be forgiven for not knowing Steven Kreamer's face, chances are if you've been to a musical at the Hayes (plus other independent theatres), you've heard his musical talents. I SING SONGS is Kreamer's chance to be the star of his show as he shares his own compositions, covers and comical chat.

With only Kreamer and a baby grand, I SING SONGS is a intimate cabaret of the classic style where the performer shares persona anecdotes, engages with the audience, and gives fabulous renditions of new and well known music. His work ranges from hilarious political parody and poking fun at the artform he is presently utilizing to a piece with a fabulous plot twist and an incredibly poignant song redirected to his future love.

His stories are open, honest and sell effacing whilst he also relies on a comfort that his audience will be made up of cabaret and musical theatre regulars who hold a certain awareness of the world and sense of humor. His musicianship at the piano is wonderful and his vocals easily shift from the Sprechstimme spoken lyric to smokey deep blues, comical "Transylvanian camp" and a tender reflection. Kreamer's stage presence is easy and engaging as he connects with the audience and easily shifts between patter and pieces.

I SING SONGS is a delightful treat to get to hear from a voice that is often not heard. It is also worth keeping an eye out for what this young man does next as it is bound to be good.

https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/i-sing-songs/





