Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

ART + INFORMATION

Nov. 20, 2022  
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

Thursday 17th November 2022, 7:30 pm, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre

ART + IINFORMATION merges to explore connectedness.

This production brings the insights and discoveries of a TED talk along with the artistry of the theatrical stage. The evening has three learned and passionate presenters who are academics from the university of Sydney.

Director Kate Gaul presents the three University of Sydney Scholars and their cutting edge research in an unique theatrical event. They share their insights into the cosmos, First Nations land care and the small pleasures that we can experience in our daily life.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

The evening begins with Beth Yahp, award-winning author and creative writing lecturer.

She explores the importance of small pleasures, in finding joy in the little things, and a fresh analysis of noticing the unnoticed.

Next is Tara Murphy, leading astrophysicist, who takes us to deep space, the domain of black holes. Her passion takes us on her journey and part in discovering a 130-million-year-old cosmic event.

The triptych ends with Mitchell Gibbs, a proud Dunghutti man, who's joyous enthusiasm engages us on his journey to make the world a better place. His work aims to marry Indigenous knowledges with contemporary science in the field of land care practices. He takes us on a heartfelt journey of a father's death, of losing a home to fire and the incredible story of oyster farming and it's intricacies. His connection to the audience was captivating.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

On this occasion there were microphone issues with very loud disturbing audio cracks that resulted in one mic failing. With a show that is essentially dialogue, this is unfortunate.

These, new to the theatre craft, performers endearingly, had fresh responses to the varied audience's reaction , to their credit, they were not fazed by the audio system glitches. They carried on as if veteran stage performers.

Their desire to share their life experience, along with their passion and knowledge to make the world a better place is palpable. Their joy envelopes the audience.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

Morgan Maroney's lighting and video design is superb. The randomly hanging light bulbs miraculously bring the cosmos to life, both in patterns and in beautiful chaos. Maroney's expertise shines as the video projections and stage lighting work seamlessly together. The added touch of faint projections on the stage floor is delightful.

ART + INFORMATION is a unique evening where passion, knowledge, expertise and personal stories come together in a theatrical lecture.

Three individual and separate presentations are linked through their unique exploration of connectedness that humankind can experience.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION

ART + INFORMATION

Exploding Stars, Small Pleasures, and the Humble Oyster

17 - 26 NOV 2022

Photography: Jacqui Manning




